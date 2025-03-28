Selena Gomez reflects on past relationships, including Ex Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been making headlines—not just for her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, but also for the success of their first joint album. As fans celebrate this new chapter in her life, Gomez recently opened up about a part of her past that has long been under public scrutiny: her relationship with Justin Bieber.

In a candid conversation on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast alongside Blanco, Gomez reflected on the challenges she faced in her previous relationships, including her high-profile romance with Bieber, who is now married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber and shares a son with her. While she and Bieber have remained largely private about each other in recent years, Gomez admitted that their past relationship taught her some hard but valuable lessons.

“I’ve been guilty, though, to start,” she shared. “In past relationships, I was very reactive. I think that’s why I was alone for five years—I really needed time to collect myself.”

But Gomez’s reflection wasn’t just about the past; she also spoke about the personal growth that led her to where she is today. Speaking about her relationship with Blanco, she acknowledged that timing played a crucial role.

“I tell him all the time—10 years ago, it’s not that I wouldn’t have wanted to be with you, I just wouldn’t have been in the right headspace. And I don’t think you deserved what I had gone through before,” she revealed.

For Gomez, emotional maturity has been a key part of both her career and personal life. She credits Blanco for making her feel understood in ways she never expected.

“I’ve learned a lot, made mistakes, and I just want this to be right,” she said. “For me, that was a lesson I had to learn.”

Since going public with their relationship in late 2023, Gomez and Blanco have found a balance she deeply values. She admitted that in the past, conflicts were difficult for her, but Blanco’s patience has changed that.

“I think girls can equally want to be right,” she said. “For me, it was really difficult before. But he’s made it unbelievably easy—if I even start feeling frustrated, he’s quick to understand.”

As Gomez embraces this new chapter, it’s clear that both personal growth and the right partner have helped her find peace, love, and happiness.