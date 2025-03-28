RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2025 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Paal Dabba and Electronic music producer SickFlip join forces for their latest release 'Vibe'- a genre

MUMBAI: Paal Dabba, a rising star in regional rap, and SickFlip, an innovative electronic music producer, have come together to create a groundbreaking track titled 'VIBE.' Gameface, a new-age label and artist company, spearheaded this collaboration. This electrifying collaboration blends regional rap and electronic music into a seamless, genre-defying anthem that is already making a splash across India.

Speaking about the collaboration, Aparajita Misra, Partner at Gameface, shared “At Gameface, we’re redefining the sound of new India. Vibe brings Paal Dabba’s raw regional rap and SickFlip’s sharp production together to create something real and unforgettable. This track isn’t just a song — it’s a reflection of a generation that thrives on breaking boundaries.”

Paal Dabba has been making waves in the regional rap scene with his bold lyrical style and genre-blending sonic textures. SickFlip, known for his unique and experimental electronic sounds, brings his signature touch to the track. Together, they fuse their creative visions to bring something fresh and dynamic to the Indian music scene.

While discussing the creative process with us, Paal Dabba, said, "Our latest song, Vibe, is proof that music has no barriers. Our goal was to create a track that is high-energy, real, and for everyone across India." The collaborative spirit of the two artists was a key factor in the success of the song, he says, adding, “SickFlip and I found a middle ground that just clicked. It's always an incredible experience working with an artist as creative and passionate as SickFlip and creating something that is loved across the nation - that feeling is intangible. ”

“This track is proof that when two artists with different styles come together with the right energy, magic happens! Paal Dabba's raw delivery combined with my production pushed us both to new creative heights.” said SickFlip on his collaboration with Paal Dabba. He added, “Vibe brings an electrifying surge of energy the moment it drops. With its high-octane beats and rhythm, the song captures the thrill of adventure, rush of excitement, spirit of freedom and good times”

As India’s rap scene continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see artists like Paal Dabba and SickFlip push creative boundaries with their talent, dedication, and passion.

Tags
Paal Dabba SickFlip music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Mar 2025

Fink India Tour 2025 - Live in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Guess who’s back after 12 years? Fink—aka Fin Greenall—is bringing his soulful, cinematic sound to Mumbai! With hits like “Looking Too Closely” and music featured in The Walking Dead, True Detective, and Better Call Saul, this is a night you don’t want to miss

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Anubha Bajaj captures the ache of longing in her soulful new single 'Jiya'

MUMBAI: After winning hearts with her viral content and chart-topping tracks like ‘Lamhe’ and ‘Savera’, Delhi-based singer-songwriter and producer Anubha Bajaj is back with her latest single, Jiya.

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's appearance in FKA Twigs' 'Childlike Things' video

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is under fire after allowing her daughter, North West, to appear in FKA Twigs’ Childlike Things music video— a decision that some fans have labeled as “inappropriate.”

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Superlate unveils euphoric new single 'Better Than You'

MUMBAI: Today, the Liverpool-based producer named Superlate releases ‘Better Than You’, a crystalline, sun-soaked dance anthem that encapsulates his signature sound - out now via Ripe Records. Blending atmospheric guitars and shimmering synths, the single is a masterclass in nostalgia.

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Jackson Wang unveils bold new single and music video 'GBAD' ahead of Magic Man 2

MUMBAI: Global icon Jackson Wang makes a powerful statement with the release of “GBAD”, the latest single from his highly anticipated album, Magic Man 2, set to drop in 2025.

read more

RnM Biz

How Spotify’s playlists transformed the music industry

MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more

VIRGIN Music Group and V Creations announce partnership to expand reach of iconic regional soundtracks

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entreread more

Sony Music Entertainment India and Tiger Baby announce new Tiger Baby Records joint venture

Acclaimed Filmmakers and Creative Powerhouse Behind Coke Studio to Lead New Label "City Sessions...read more

WhatsApp to launch one-tap Spotify music sharing in status updates

MUMBAI: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share Spotify tracks direcread more

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's appearance in FKA Twigs' 'Childlike Things' video

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is under fire after allowing her daughter, North West, to appear in FKA Twigs’ Childlike Things music video— a decision that...read more

2
Fink India Tour 2025 - Live in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Guess who’s back after 12 years? Fink—aka Fin Greenall—is bringing his soulful, cinematic sound to Mumbai! With hits like “Looking Too...read more

3
Taylor Swift’s latest clues have fans buzzing about a possible 12th album

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is no stranger to dropping cryptic hints about her upcoming projects, and Swifties are convinced she’s already teasing her 12th...read more

4
Rapper Paal Dabba and Electronic music producer SickFlip join forces for their latest release 'Vibe'- a genre

MUMBAI: Paal Dabba, a rising star in regional rap, and SickFlip, an innovative electronic music producer, have come together to create a...read more

5
Selena Gomez reflects on past relationships, including Ex Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been making headlines—not just for her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, but also for the success of their first joint...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games