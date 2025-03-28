Rapper Paal Dabba and Electronic music producer SickFlip join forces for their latest release 'Vibe'- a genre

MUMBAI: Paal Dabba, a rising star in regional rap, and SickFlip, an innovative electronic music producer, have come together to create a groundbreaking track titled 'VIBE.' Gameface, a new-age label and artist company, spearheaded this collaboration. This electrifying collaboration blends regional rap and electronic music into a seamless, genre-defying anthem that is already making a splash across India.
Speaking about the collaboration, Aparajita Misra, Partner at Gameface, shared “At Gameface, we’re redefining the sound of new India. Vibe brings Paal Dabba’s raw regional rap and SickFlip’s sharp production together to create something real and unforgettable. This track isn’t just a song — it’s a reflection of a generation that thrives on breaking boundaries.”
Paal Dabba has been making waves in the regional rap scene with his bold lyrical style and genre-blending sonic textures. SickFlip, known for his unique and experimental electronic sounds, brings his signature touch to the track. Together, they fuse their creative visions to bring something fresh and dynamic to the Indian music scene.
While discussing the creative process with us, Paal Dabba, said, "Our latest song, Vibe, is proof that music has no barriers. Our goal was to create a track that is high-energy, real, and for everyone across India." The collaborative spirit of the two artists was a key factor in the success of the song, he says, adding, “SickFlip and I found a middle ground that just clicked. It's always an incredible experience working with an artist as creative and passionate as SickFlip and creating something that is loved across the nation - that feeling is intangible. ”
“This track is proof that when two artists with different styles come together with the right energy, magic happens! Paal Dabba's raw delivery combined with my production pushed us both to new creative heights.” said SickFlip on his collaboration with Paal Dabba. He added, “Vibe brings an electrifying surge of energy the moment it drops. With its high-octane beats and rhythm, the song captures the thrill of adventure, rush of excitement, spirit of freedom and good times”
As India’s rap scene continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see artists like Paal Dabba and SickFlip push creative boundaries with their talent, dedication, and passion.
