RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2025 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

Nora Fatehi's love for India earns a special tribute from Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi has once again proven why she is ruling the entertainment industry. The multi-talented performer recently received a heartwarming tribute from none other than singer, music composer, and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who dedicated his latest hit Payal to her, which has crossed 200M views on video streaming platforms.

During his recent Millionaire India Tour concert, Honey Singh took a moment to express his admiration for Nora Fatehi, giving her a heartfelt shoutout. He praised her love for India and the Hindi language, saying, “This girl loves to speak in Hindi. She is not Indian, she is Moroccan, but she still loves to speak it that much, she loves India. That’s why you all people are supporting her. I found a great-great friend and an amazing co-artist to work with. Please make some noise for Nora Fatehi—this song is dedicated to her, let’s do ‘Payal’ everybody!” As soon as Honey Singh mentioned Nora’s name, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause, showing their love and excitement for the global star.

Check out the post:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/norafatehi/3598117161417813253?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=ajB3cTVqcTFyNzNp

Nora Fatehi, renowned for her mesmerizing dance moves and electrifying screen presence, has revolutionized dance in Indian cinema. Her power-packed performance in Payal became an instant sensation, with her signature hook step going viral and continuing to trend across social media. Fans celebrated the recognition, calling it well deserved.

As she continues to soar, Nora Fatehi is making waves not just with her dance but also with her acting performances, with Be Happy standing out as a shining example of her talent. Up next, she will be seen in Kanchana 4 and is currently dubbing for Royals, further showcasing her versatility on screen. Beyond Bollywood, Nora’s global influence is undeniable. Her breathtaking appearance at the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party reinforced her status internationally. Meanwhile, her latest chartbuster, Snake, a collaboration with Jason Derulo, has already surpassed 120 million views, solidifying her position as a worldwide sensation. Whether through acting, music, or fashion, Nora Fatehi continues to prove herself as a multi-talented powerhouse, redefining success on her own terms.

 

Tags
Nora Fatehi Yo Yo Honey Singh Jason Derulo
Related news
 | 24 Feb 2025

Yo Yo Honey Singh makes a power-packed comeback with electrifying performance at Nesco Ground

MUMBAI: The city came alive on Saturday (February 22) as Yo Yo Honey Singh made a grand return to the stage at Nesco Ground, igniting the crowd with the pulsating beats of Khalnayak.

read more
 | 07 Feb 2025

Nora Fatehi joins the 'Bukhaar' frenzy: Aroob Khan's latest track reaches new heights

MUMBAI: True to its name, Aroob Khan’s latest track Bukhaar has taken over the music scene like a fever, with fans and influencers flooding social media with reels and dance covers. The catchy beats and infectious energy of the song have made it an instant favorite among music lovers.

read more
 | 05 Feb 2025

Nora Fatehi's 'Snake' with Jason Derulo becomes second most-viewed song on YouTube in 24 Hours

MUMBAI: Dancer-singer Nora Fatehi’s latest music video, Snake, featuring American artist Jason Derulo, has taken the internet by storm, becoming the second most-viewed song globally on YouTube within 24 hours, according to her recent social media post.

read more
 | 03 Feb 2025

Nora Fatehi's song 'Snake' secures second spot on global trending videos, just behind Bruno Mars and Rose

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi continues to dominate the international music scene as her latest track, Snake, with Jason Derulo, secures the #2 spot among the most viewed videos worldwide in the last 24 hours.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2025

Karan Johar gives shoutout to Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo's smashing new single, Snake

MUMBAI: Karan Johar took to Instagram to applaud the dynamic duo of Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo for their latest track, Snake.

read more

RnM Biz

How Spotify’s playlists transformed the music industry

MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more

VIRGIN Music Group and V Creations announce partnership to expand reach of iconic regional soundtracks

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entreread more

Sony Music Entertainment India and Tiger Baby announce new Tiger Baby Records joint venture

Acclaimed Filmmakers and Creative Powerhouse Behind Coke Studio to Lead New Label "City Sessions...read more

WhatsApp to launch one-tap Spotify music sharing in status updates

MUMBAI: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share Spotify tracks direcread more

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Taylor Swift’s latest clues have fans buzzing about a possible 12th album

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is no stranger to dropping cryptic hints about her upcoming projects, and Swifties are convinced she’s already teasing her 12th...read more

2
Nora Fatehi's love for India earns a special tribute from Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi has once again proven why she is ruling the entertainment industry. The multi-talented performer recently...read more

3
Ace aka Mumbai drops most high- A spiritual afrobeats anthem from his upcoming album ‘Maestro’

MUMBAI: After setting the stage with Boom Shankar and Keep Going, Indian rap pioneer Ace aka Mumbai returns with Most High, the third single from...read more

4
Amaal Malik announces separation from family, Father Daboo Malik responds with emotional post

MUMBAI: Amaal Malik took social media by storm with a shocking announcement about his decision to separate from his family, citing his parents as a...read more

5
Shreya Ghoshal brings ‘All Hearts Tour’ to Mumbai this May

MUMBAI: After captivating audiences with her powerful performance of Maa Tujhe Salaam at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, Shreya...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games