Nora Fatehi's love for India earns a special tribute from Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi has once again proven why she is ruling the entertainment industry. The multi-talented performer recently received a heartwarming tribute from none other than singer, music composer, and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who dedicated his latest hit Payal to her, which has crossed 200M views on video streaming platforms.

During his recent Millionaire India Tour concert, Honey Singh took a moment to express his admiration for Nora Fatehi, giving her a heartfelt shoutout. He praised her love for India and the Hindi language, saying, “This girl loves to speak in Hindi. She is not Indian, she is Moroccan, but she still loves to speak it that much, she loves India. That’s why you all people are supporting her. I found a great-great friend and an amazing co-artist to work with. Please make some noise for Nora Fatehi—this song is dedicated to her, let’s do ‘Payal’ everybody!” As soon as Honey Singh mentioned Nora’s name, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause, showing their love and excitement for the global star.

Check out the post:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/norafatehi/3598117161417813253?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=ajB3cTVqcTFyNzNp

Nora Fatehi, renowned for her mesmerizing dance moves and electrifying screen presence, has revolutionized dance in Indian cinema. Her power-packed performance in Payal became an instant sensation, with her signature hook step going viral and continuing to trend across social media. Fans celebrated the recognition, calling it well deserved.

As she continues to soar, Nora Fatehi is making waves not just with her dance but also with her acting performances, with Be Happy standing out as a shining example of her talent. Up next, she will be seen in Kanchana 4 and is currently dubbing for Royals, further showcasing her versatility on screen. Beyond Bollywood, Nora’s global influence is undeniable. Her breathtaking appearance at the prestigious Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party reinforced her status internationally. Meanwhile, her latest chartbuster, Snake, a collaboration with Jason Derulo, has already surpassed 120 million views, solidifying her position as a worldwide sensation. Whether through acting, music, or fashion, Nora Fatehi continues to prove herself as a multi-talented powerhouse, redefining success on her own terms.