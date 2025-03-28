RadioandMusic
Meghdhanush expands musical horizons with release of their first single 'Dekh Tamasha'

MUMBAI: Meghdhanush expands Musical Horizons with the release of their first single “Dekh Tamasha from their highly anticipated album Dareechey. Meghdhanush, the innovative Indian Fusion Rock band celebrated for their eclectic sound and captivating performances, is excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Dekh Tamasha"Following their remarkable journey since 2009, the band has made a name for themselves by creatively blending alternative rock, progressive rock, and Indian classical music, solidifying their unique identity in the music scene.

Dekh Tamasha" offers a bold and satirical commentary on the political and social realities of contemporary life. The powerful lyrics, crafted by Alok Ranjan Shrivastava, convey an intense, thought-provoking message that resonates strongly with listeners. The trackshowcases a progressive hard rock sound infused with classic old-school rock elements, embodying Meghdhanush’s commitment to keeping the spirit of rock alive.

Speaking about the album, Meghadhanush shares, "Dekh Tamasha" is a raw and thought- provoking take on the world around us. It highlights the gap between appearance and reality, questioning false displays of faith and fading values. With sharp satire and powerful rock energy, it urges listeners to look beyond the surface, think for themselves, and act. We hope this track sparks conversations and keeps the spirit of rock alive."

This single serves as a pivotal moment for the band, setting the stage for their upcoming release, "Dareechey," which will feature a collection of seven original tracks.

Meghdhanush has evolved from Gujarati folk-rock to dynamic fusion of sounds, uniting rock and folk audiences. Their journey includes acclaimed album Folk Rang, hit video Shaktimaan, and collaborations with Rahul Ram (Le Lee) and Divya Kumar (Baawari). Their work in Gujarati films further highlights their genre-blending versatility.

As Meghdhanush unveils Dekh Tamasha, they gear up for an electrifying album tour, bringing

their music to life at major festivals and immersing fans in their signature sound. With

Dareechey, the band stays rooted in its essence while exploring new sonic landscapes—much

like a small window letting in light, offering fresh perspectives and untold stories.

