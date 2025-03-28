Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's appearance in FKA Twigs' 'Childlike Things' video

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is under fire after allowing her daughter, North West, to appear in FKA Twigs’ Childlike Things music video— a decision that some fans have labeled as “inappropriate.”
The 44-year-old reality star—who is currently in a heated public feud with ex-husband Kanye West—shared a snippet of the music video on her social media, drawing mixed reactions.
Earlier this year, in January, North, 11, made a surprise feature on the British singer’s track Childlike Things, rapping fluently in Japanese. The song is part of Twigs’ third studio album, EUSEXUA.
The music video, which premiered on Thursday, features North in a brief cameo toward the end. FKA Twigs introduces her while surrounded by backup dancers in flesh-colored outfits. Dressed in a fuzzy white hoodie with matching shorts, North accessorized her look with bejeweled glasses and statement jewelry, her dark hair styled into braids.
The controversy surrounding North’s involvement comes amid Kanye West’s ongoing criticism of Kim’s parenting. The rapper has previously expressed frustration over what he describes as Kim’s “control” over their children, including North, Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5).
Social media reactions have been divided, with many users on X voicing concern. One user wrote, “35 seconds of being a terrible mother and influence to her child. This is not art; this is perversion mocking art.” Another commented, “I see why Kanye is mad. This is inappropriate.” A third added, “No. Sorry, this is weird.”
Others criticized the video’s aesthetic, with one user noting, ”‘Childlike Things’ and adult dancers… this all looks weird.”
As the debate continues, neither Kim nor FKA Twigs has publicly addressed the backlash.
MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more
MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entreread more
Acclaimed Filmmakers and Creative Powerhouse Behind Coke Studio to Lead New Label "City Sessions...read more
MUMBAI: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share Spotify tracks direcread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more
MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is under fire after allowing her daughter, North West, to appear in FKA Twigs’ Childlike Things music video— a decision that...read more
MUMBAI: Guess who’s back after 12 years? Fink—aka Fin Greenall—is bringing his soulful, cinematic sound to Mumbai! With hits like “Looking Too...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is no stranger to dropping cryptic hints about her upcoming projects, and Swifties are convinced she’s already teasing her 12th...read more
MUMBAI: Paal Dabba, a rising star in regional rap, and SickFlip, an innovative electronic music producer, have come together to create a...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been making headlines—not just for her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, but also for the success of their first joint...read more