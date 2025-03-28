Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's appearance in FKA Twigs' 'Childlike Things' video

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is under fire after allowing her daughter, North West, to appear in FKA Twigs’ Childlike Things music video— a decision that some fans have labeled as “inappropriate.”

The 44-year-old reality star—who is currently in a heated public feud with ex-husband Kanye West—shared a snippet of the music video on her social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Earlier this year, in January, North, 11, made a surprise feature on the British singer’s track Childlike Things, rapping fluently in Japanese. The song is part of Twigs’ third studio album, EUSEXUA.

The music video, which premiered on Thursday, features North in a brief cameo toward the end. FKA Twigs introduces her while surrounded by backup dancers in flesh-colored outfits. Dressed in a fuzzy white hoodie with matching shorts, North accessorized her look with bejeweled glasses and statement jewelry, her dark hair styled into braids.

The controversy surrounding North’s involvement comes amid Kanye West’s ongoing criticism of Kim’s parenting. The rapper has previously expressed frustration over what he describes as Kim’s “control” over their children, including North, Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5).

Social media reactions have been divided, with many users on X voicing concern. One user wrote, “35 seconds of being a terrible mother and influence to her child. This is not art; this is perversion mocking art.” Another commented, “I see why Kanye is mad. This is inappropriate.” A third added, “No. Sorry, this is weird.”

Others criticized the video’s aesthetic, with one user noting, ”‘Childlike Things’ and adult dancers… this all looks weird.”

As the debate continues, neither Kim nor FKA Twigs has publicly addressed the backlash.