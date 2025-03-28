Fink India Tour 2025 - Live in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Guess who’s back after 12 years? Fink—aka Fin Greenall—is bringing his soulful, cinematic sound to Mumbai! With hits like “Looking Too Closely” and music featured in The Walking Dead, True Detective, and Better Call Saul, this is a night you don’t want to miss
2024 brings a creative rebirth for Greenall and his longtime band, with his eighth full studio album ‘Beauty In Your Wake’ (R’COUP’D), recorded in Cornwall with Grammy-winning producer Sam Okell.
The 2025 tour marks Greenall’s return to India after 12 years! Book your tickets before they sell out!
Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM – come early for the best spots!)
Venue: antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai
Tickets: Starting at Rs.999 – Book fast!
Why You Can’t Miss This:
This isn’t just a concert—it’s a vibe. Whether you’ve been a long-time fan or you’re discovering Fink’s soulful soundscapes for the first time, this night promises to be a musical escape you won’t forget.
Experience Fink’s latest album ‘Beauty In Your Wake’ live—a powerful blend of raw emotion and haunting melodies.
Secure your spot now on BookMyShow!
