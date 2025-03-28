Anubha Bajaj captures the ache of longing in her soulful new single 'Jiya'

MUMBAI: After winning hearts with her viral content and chart-topping tracks like ‘Lamhe’ and ‘Savera’, Delhi-based singer-songwriter and producer Anubha Bajaj is back with her latest single, Jiya. Known for her unique blend of heartfelt songwriting and infectious melodies, Anubha has often been called the 'Indian Charlie Puth' by her community—an artist who transforms everyday moments into music.
Watch the song here-
Jiya is a moving song that explores the intense emotions of love and longing. It portrays the struggles of two lovers who feel the pain of separation and yearn for the day they can be together again. With beautiful lyrics and deeply expressive vocals, Anubha captures the heaviness that distance places on love, making Jiya relatable to anyone who has ever missed someone deeply.
Reflecting on the song, Anubha shares, “Jiya is one of the most personal songs I've written. It’s about that overwhelming feeling when you miss someone so much that everything else seems to fade into the background. I wanted to capture that bittersweet longing—the way love makes distances feel unbearable yet also keeps us connected in the deepest way possible."
Anubha’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From her breakout hit Lamhey, which landed coveted spots on Spotify’s "Hot Hits Hindi", "Indie India", and "Trending Now India" playlists—amassing over 15 million streams—to delivering a power-packed performance at the closing ceremony of the World Table Tennis Contender Goa tournament, she continues to push creative boundaries. Her viral Instagram series 'Anything Can Be Music' has further cemented her as an artist to watch, earning her a growing fanbase that eagerly awaits her every release.
With Jiya, Anubha Bajaj once again proves that she is a force to be reckoned with in the Indian independent music scene. And with more original music and innovative content in the pipeline, this is just the beginning.
