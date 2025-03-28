RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2025 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

Anubha Bajaj captures the ache of longing in her soulful new single 'Jiya'

MUMBAI: After winning hearts with her viral content and chart-topping tracks like ‘Lamhe’ and ‘Savera’, Delhi-based singer-songwriter and producer Anubha Bajaj is back with her latest single, Jiya. Known for her unique blend of heartfelt songwriting and infectious melodies, Anubha has often been called the 'Indian Charlie Puth' by her community—an artist who transforms everyday moments into music.

Watch the song here-

Jiya is a moving song that explores the intense emotions of love and longing. It portrays the struggles of two lovers who feel the pain of separation and yearn for the day they can be together again. With beautiful lyrics and deeply expressive vocals, Anubha captures the heaviness that distance places on love, making  Jiya relatable to anyone who has ever missed someone deeply.

Reflecting on the song, Anubha shares, “Jiya is one of the most personal songs I've written. It’s about that overwhelming feeling when you miss someone so much that everything else seems to fade into the background. I wanted to capture that bittersweet longing—the way love makes distances feel unbearable yet also keeps us connected in the deepest way possible."

Anubha’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. From her breakout hit Lamhey, which landed coveted spots on Spotify’s "Hot Hits Hindi", "Indie India", and "Trending Now India" playlists—amassing over 15 million streams—to delivering a power-packed performance at the closing ceremony of the World Table Tennis Contender Goa tournament, she continues to push creative boundaries. Her viral Instagram series 'Anything Can Be Music' has further cemented her as an artist to watch, earning her a growing fanbase that eagerly awaits her every release.

With Jiya, Anubha Bajaj once again proves that she is a force to be reckoned with in the Indian independent music scene. And with more original music and innovative content in the pipeline, this is just the beginning.

Tags
Anubha Bajaj Jiya music Singer
Related news
 | 28 Mar 2025

Fink India Tour 2025 - Live in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Guess who’s back after 12 years? Fink—aka Fin Greenall—is bringing his soulful, cinematic sound to Mumbai! With hits like “Looking Too Closely” and music featured in The Walking Dead, True Detective, and Better Call Saul, this is a night you don’t want to miss

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's appearance in FKA Twigs' 'Childlike Things' video

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is under fire after allowing her daughter, North West, to appear in FKA Twigs’ Childlike Things music video— a decision that some fans have labeled as “inappropriate.”

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Superlate unveils euphoric new single 'Better Than You'

MUMBAI: Today, the Liverpool-based producer named Superlate releases ‘Better Than You’, a crystalline, sun-soaked dance anthem that encapsulates his signature sound - out now via Ripe Records. Blending atmospheric guitars and shimmering synths, the single is a masterclass in nostalgia.

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Jackson Wang unveils bold new single and music video 'GBAD' ahead of Magic Man 2

MUMBAI: Global icon Jackson Wang makes a powerful statement with the release of “GBAD”, the latest single from his highly anticipated album, Magic Man 2, set to drop in 2025.

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Selena Gomez reflects on past relationships, including Ex Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been making headlines—not just for her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, but also for the success of their first joint album.

read more

RnM Biz

How Spotify’s playlists transformed the music industry

MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more

VIRGIN Music Group and V Creations announce partnership to expand reach of iconic regional soundtracks

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entreread more

Sony Music Entertainment India and Tiger Baby announce new Tiger Baby Records joint venture

Acclaimed Filmmakers and Creative Powerhouse Behind Coke Studio to Lead New Label "City Sessions...read more

WhatsApp to launch one-tap Spotify music sharing in status updates

MUMBAI: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share Spotify tracks direcread more

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kim Kardashian faces backlash over North West's appearance in FKA Twigs' 'Childlike Things' video

MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian is under fire after allowing her daughter, North West, to appear in FKA Twigs’ Childlike Things music video— a decision that...read more

2
Fink India Tour 2025 - Live in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Guess who’s back after 12 years? Fink—aka Fin Greenall—is bringing his soulful, cinematic sound to Mumbai! With hits like “Looking Too...read more

3
Taylor Swift’s latest clues have fans buzzing about a possible 12th album

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is no stranger to dropping cryptic hints about her upcoming projects, and Swifties are convinced she’s already teasing her 12th...read more

4
Rapper Paal Dabba and Electronic music producer SickFlip join forces for their latest release 'Vibe'- a genre

MUMBAI: Paal Dabba, a rising star in regional rap, and SickFlip, an innovative electronic music producer, have come together to create a...read more

5
Selena Gomez reflects on past relationships, including Ex Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been making headlines—not just for her engagement to producer Benny Blanco, but also for the success of their first joint...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games