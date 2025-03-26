Tony Kakkar posts mysterious message after Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert backlash

MUMBAI: A day after Neha Kakkar's emotional breakdown on stage in Melbourne went viral, her brother Tony Kakkar took to Instagram to share a cryptic post that seems to defend his sister against the backlash.
Tony Kakkar wrote:
"Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements - booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?"
He captioned the post:
"Ek sawal hai... kisi ke liye nahi hai... bas sawaal hai... hypothetically."
While Tony Kakkar doesn't explicitly mention Neha Kakkar or the Melbourne incident, the post appears to imply that the organizers, not Neha, were responsible for the delays and chaos that led to her emotional breakdown.
