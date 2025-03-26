RadioandMusic
News |  26 Mar 2025 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Subhi releases soulful new single 'Tehtul E Ishq' featuring Sikander Khan

MUMBAI: Rising star Subhi, the talented singer-songwriter hailing from Delhi, has released her latest single “Tehtul E Ishq”, a follow-up to her collaboration with international icons DJ Khaled and Cardi B on the hit track "Higher Love. Subhi has collaborated with Rajasthani folk artist Sikander Khan for this track. The new single is a part of DESI TRILL's upcoming EP, Brown is Everywhere Volume 2, which aims to blend diverse musical influences and amplify South Asian voices in the global music scene. “Tehtul-e-Ishq” is a heartfelt love song that reflects Subhi's journey of exploring the Urdu language and its rich poetic nuances. The title, which translates to “Flow of Love,” is inspired by the word “Tehtul,” meaning “flow”.

The song beautifully captures the essence of love's unpredictability, as the protagonist conveys her deep emotional connection to her beloved, stating that "You embody the flow of love for me." Through this lyrical exploration, Subhi shares the story of a girl who is deeply enamored, illustrating her willingness to embrace every twist and turn of their relationship for the sake of love. The music video for “Tehtul E Ishq” is a vibrant visual feast that perfectly complements Subhi’s evocative lyrics.

Shot in Jodhpur, bursting with colours, captivating choreography, and stunning cinematography, the video takes viewers on a whimsical journey through the many shades of love. Each frame is thoughtfully crafted to represent the emotional highs and lows depicted in the song, visually narrating the protagonist's romantic journey. Subhi’s charisma shines throughout, inviting audiences to feel the joy and complexities of love, making the video an unforgettable experience that will enthrall fans and newcomers alike. “Music is a universal language that knows no boundaries,” says Subhi. “With each track, I aim to bring people together to experience the beauty of diverse cultures through melody and rhythm. I’m excited for everyone to hear

‘Tehtul E Ishq’ and join me on this journey.”

Speaking about the track Shabz Naqvi ( Co-Founder – DESITRILL) says “ "Tehtul-e-Ishq is the modern day soundtrack to universal love. Subhi captured both her lyrics and her beautiful, raspy vocals in delivering this song. I’m so excited to share this with the world. It perfectly merges the tradition of Bollywood love music with today’s DESI TRILL global sound.” One of Subhi's favourite lines from the song, “Tere Ishq Da Rang Malke, Umrade Kaagaz Te. Main Turdi jaavan ni, yaaran ve,” translates to “I take the colours of your love and fill the blank sheet of my life with them and I’ll keep wandering with them.” This powerful imagery emphasizes the idea of completely surrendering oneself to another — to fill one’s life with the vibrant hues of love. The song resonates with anyone who has experienced the exhilarating and sometimes tumultuous journey of love, making it a poignant addition to her repertoire.

