SOCIAL presents SID K live at Rajouri Garden SOCIAL

MUMBAI: Get ready for an electrifying night as SOCIAL, India’s favorite neighborhood café-bar, sets the stage for an unforgettable live music experience with the sensational Sid K!

Known for his powerhouse vocals and high-energy performances, Sid K seamlessly blends Bollywood melodies with global influences, creating a unique sonic experience that’s impossible to resist. With the title of ‘Most Promising Asian Artist of the Year’ to his name, he has captivated audiences across the country with his dynamic stage presence.

Mark your calendars for March 28th at Rajouri Garden SOCIAL – where the beats will be loud, the vibe will be electric, and the night will be nothing short of extraordinary! From soulful renditions to chart-topping anthems, Sid K is set to take over the stage and turn SOCIAL into a melodic playground of music, culture, and community.

Date: Friday, 28th March 2025

Time: 08:00 PM Onwards

Venue: Rajouri Garden SOCIAL, New Delhi

Entry: RSVP Only, Free entry

RSVP Link: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/social-presents-sid-k