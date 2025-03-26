Polar Bears unveil high-energy club anthem “Are You Ready?” via Dim Mak Records

MUMBAI: With a string of breakout singles, high-profile collaborations with Paris Hilton, Deorro, Cazzette, and BEAUZ, and releases on Virgin Records and Smash The House, Polar Bears have cemented themselves as a dominant force in dance music.

The polar bear duo, Zero and Snowball, have earned support from industry heavyweights like Steve Aoki, Afrojack, ILLENIUM, and R3HAB, while their high-energy performances have electrified major festivals such as EDC Las Vegas, Global Dance Festival, Decadence Arizona, Groove Cruise, and more. In addition to their unique live presence, they also host a monthly radio show Frostbyte on Insomniac Radio, further expanding their reach across the electronic music community.

More than just a musical act, Polar Bears are the masterminds behind an expansive dance music universe, centered around the characters of Zero and Snowball - two polar bears who started as stage builders and technicians in the world of concerts and festivals. As master creatives and architects, the real life Polar Bears have designed some of the most unique live experiences in contemporary dance music, blending cutting-edge production with high-energy performances. Through their production company, Polar Productions, the duo has brought groundbreaking stage concepts to life for heavy hitters like ILLENIUM, Eric Prydz, and ANYMA. Their relentless pursuit of innovation - both sonically and visually - has positioned them as a driving force in electronic music, pushing creative boundaries and redefining what it means to put on a show.

After a year of standout releases, Polar Bears return with high-energy single, "Are You Ready?”, set to drop via Dim Mak Records. Known for their ability to craft both euphoric festival anthems and hard-hitting club tracks, they bring their signature sound to life once again with pulse-pounding production designed to dominate dance floors worldwide.

"Are You Ready?" kicks off with a driving beat, layering crisp hi-hats and rolling snares over a pulsating bassline. The energy builds with sharp synth stabs before exploding into a club-shaking drop packed with heavy bass and dynamic drum patterns, making it a peak-time weapon for clubs and festivals alike.

Fans can catch Polar Bears playing out “Are You Ready?” and other new tracks at their upcoming show at The Clevelander with GUDFELLA in Miami, Florida on Thursday, March 27.

Polar Productions also continues to transform the festival experience with their creative stage designs, and this spring, they will bring their signature production prowess to Coachella.