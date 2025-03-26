Insomniac and Tomorrowland join forces for groundbreaking new experience 'Unity,' at Sphere in Las Vegas

MUMBAI: US-Based Insomniac and Belgium’s Tomorrowland, two of the world’s most iconic music festival creators, are joining forces for an unprecedented collaboration: UNITY. Debuting at Sphere in Las Vegas on August 29, 30, and 31, 2025, this groundbreaking audiovisual spectacle will elevate Labor Day weekend, immersing attendees in a new dimension of music and storytelling via state-of-the-art technology from the world’s most advanced entertainment venue. UNITY embodies the core values of both Tomorrowland and Insomniac: connection, inclusivity, and the unifying power of music.

UNITY is where the visionary worlds of Insomniac and Tomorrowland collide, fusing their most iconic dreamscapes into a breathtaking, guided adventure. With decades of combined expertise in crafting immersive festival experiences, Insomniac and Tomorrowland are joining forces for the first time ever, merging their legendary realms - Tomorrowland’s Planaxis, Adscendo, and Orbyz with Insomniac’s Beyond Wonderland, Escape Halloween, and Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) - into an all-encompassing sensory voyage.

Together, Insomniac and Tomorrowland have shared "With immense gratitude and excitement, we present UNITY: A New Tomorrowland and Insomniac Experience at Sphere in Las Vegas. Through the past decades, we both have strived to create festivals and experiences around the world that foster beautiful, unique communities of individuals. Music is our universal language, the dance floor our sanctuary, and every one of you, our family. We can’t thank you enough for being such an integral part of the journey with us. Now, for the first time in history, our worlds become one. In UNITY, we join together to create a brand-new experience that harnesses the magic, love, and awe-inspiring moments within our events—and there’s no better stage on earth than Sphere." The full message can be read here.

The heartbeat of UNITY lies in its meticulously curated soundtrack, bridging dance music's rich history with powerful new orchestra compositions and accompaniments, blending timeless anthems with cinematic arrangements to create an unparalleled auditory experience bringing this journey to life. Each show will build to a breathtaking crescendo, featuring surprise special guest DJ performances during the captivating finale.

This collaboration between Insomniac and Tomorrowland marks a groundbreaking moment in live entertainment, and it's only just the beginning. UNITY is the first chapter in a series of collaborations between the two iconic festival creators, with more experiences to come in the future. By uniting two globally recognized festival communities, UNITY demonstrates the power of collective strength. As industry leaders with distinct legacies, this partnership blends creative vision, technological innovation, and a deep passion for dance music culture.

Sphere’s next-generation technology makes UNITY possible on a scale never seen before. The venue features the world’s highest-resolution LED display at 16k x 16k, which wraps up, over and around the audience to create a fully immersive visual experience; and the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest. UNITY at Sphere will blur the lines between reality and fantasy, transporting attendees in a magical world where Tomorrowland and Insomniac become one.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official VIP Concert & Hotel Experience Package partner for UNITY. All packages include choice of GA floor tickets or premium reserved seating, a two night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas or Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and a collectible laminate and lanyard. VIP packages provide additional perks including luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, expedited entry into Sphere, complimentary VIP access to some of Las Vegas’ hottest day clubs and nightclubs, concierge service, and more. Early access to Vibee ticket and accommodation packages begins Thursday, March 27 at 10 a.m. PT at unity.vibee.com.

Presale tickets through Insomniac and Tomorrowland are available beginning Sunday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT, with the general on-sale beginning April 7. For more information, visit unityxsphere.com.

