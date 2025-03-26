Anyasa releases his much awaited fourth studio EP ‘Flectere’

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Indian electronic producer and DJ, Anyasa marks a new chapter in his ever-evolving musical journey with the much-awaited release of his fourth studio EP, ‘Flectere’. Inspired by the Latin word meaning “to reflect,” the five-track EP offers an introspective glimpse into his roots and early influences, blending indie, house, and melodic techno into a rich, immersive experience.

Opening the EP, ‘Only You’ sees Anyasa lend his own vocals for the first time, infusing elements of indie dance and melodic house, making it a genre-bending masterpiece. ‘Healing’, a stirring collaboration with Parallel Voices and Lake Silver (Grammy-nominated songwriter Richard Walters) blends moving vocals with an effortlessly deep house groove. ‘Falling’ delves into melancholic soundscapes, while the high-energy ‘Kimia’ delivers a dancefloor-ready anthem with Anyasa’s signature ethnic-inspired vocals. Closing the EP, ‘Feel The Silence’ offers a mesmerizing finale, showcasing his intricate production.

Sharing his thoughts on releasing this EP, Anyasa says, “I’m thrilled to announce my EP, ‘Flectere’! This release marks an exciting evolution in the Anyasa project, as I dive into new sounds and explore fresh production styles. ‘Flectere’ is a dynamic blend—balancing relaxed, radio-friendly singles with high-energy records made for peak time dancefloors. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!”

Arriving on the heels of his 7-city North America tour that concludes on 29th March, ‘Flectere’ solidifies Anyasa’s place as a global force in electronic music. The EP is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms.