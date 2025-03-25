Warner Music India signs Himonshu Parikh; announces debut EP ‘Circles’

MUMBAI: The EP launches with the official music video for “Dariya" – A Soul-Stirring Melody from the EP, Starring Ankush Bahuguna & Yukti Singh

Warner Music India has signed acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Himonshu Parikh, also known as a member of the hit band The Yellow Diary, to its esteemed artist roster. Stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist, Himonshu has unveiled his debut independent EP, Circles, a deeply personal project that explores the four stages of love through heartfelt melodies and touching storytelling. The EP comprises four immersive tracks— Dariya, Udd Chala, Aisi Dooriyaan, and Kabhi Tu Ne Socha Tha,—each composed and produced by Himonshu Parikh himself. The lyrics across all tracks are co-written by Himonshu and Rajan Batra and meticulously mixed by Sid Shirodkar and Shadab Rayeen, ensuring rich and soulful melodies. The versatile Kamakshi Khanna also lends her voice to Kabhi Tu Ne Socha Tha, adding another layer of depth to the song."

The first music video from the EP, Dariya, brings Himonshu’s vision to life with a compelling narrative that unfolds in reverse. It encapsulates the essence of love, choice, and the intricate layers of relationships. Featuring digital creators and social media favourites Ankush Bahuguna and Yukti Singh, the video captures a couple’s journey through love—its milestones, challenges, and tender moments—before rewinding to a crucial moment of decision. It culminates in an emotional crescendo, interwoven with real-life footage of Himonshu and his wife, adding an authentic and intimate dimension to the song.

On the launch of his first EP with Warner Music India, Himonshu Parikh shares, “Circles is my first EP with Warner Music India, and it holds deep personal meaning. I'm absolutely ecstatic being a part of their coveted roster. ‘Circles’ reminds us that life is not just a journey with a beginning and an end, but a continuous cycle of growth, connection, and renewal, where every point is as significant as the last. It is a story of love in motion—how it begins, deepens, shifts, and finds its way back to itself. It’s about the moments that change us, the connections that shape us, and the reflections that remind us how far we’ve come. Love, like life, moves in cycles. Each time, it deepens, grows, and begins again.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC added, “Himonshu is a rare, multi-dimensional artist with a unique ability to craft deeply personal yet universally relatable music, and Circles is a testament to his artistry. At Warner Music India, we are committed to introducing his music to newer audiences and support him to carve his own space in the industry”.

With Circles, Himonshu Parikh embarks on a defining chapter in his journey as a solo artist beyond The Yellow Diary, crafting music that is deeply personal yet universally resonant. Known for hits like Katputtli Ke Dhaage, Le Chal and Kho Ja which have collectively amassed 20 millions streams, his songwriting and signature sound have already struck a chord with audiences. This EP marks the next step in his evolution—one that will further strengthen his connection with listeners and establish him as a formidable independent artist.