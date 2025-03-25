Neha Kakkar's Melbourne delay: Twinkle Aggrawal reveals the shocking reason behind the late start

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Neha Kakkar recently found herself at the center of controversy during her Melbourne concert when a viral video showed her arriving three hours late. The delay, coupled with an emotional onstage breakdown as the crowd expressed their anger, led many to label her “unprofessional.”
Amid the backlash, singer Twinkle Aggrawal stepped in to offer an explanation. According to Aggrawal, the sponsors allegedly absconded with the funds, nearly canceling the show. Despite the setback and the absence of planned dancers, Neha chose to perform for her fans. While many supporters echoed similar experiences regarding last-minute sponsor issues, some critics remain skeptical of the account.
