Neha Kakkar delivers heartfelt on-stage apology after three-hour delay at Melbourne Concert

MUMBAI: At her Melbourne concert, Neha Kakkar faced a tough crowd after arriving three hours late, with fans voicing their frustration by chanting “Go Back.”

The singer, visibly emotional, took to the stage to apologize to her loyal audience. “Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho. I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai. Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I’m so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho. I will make sure that I will make you all dance,” she declared.

Neha’s promise to deliver an unforgettable performance has left fans hopeful for a memorable night ahead.