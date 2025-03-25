RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Mar 2025 15:51 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar breaks down on stage after arriving three hours late at Melbourne concert

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar was reduced to tears on stage at her Melbourne concert after arriving three hours late. The singer, known for her hit tracks like "Dilbar", "Aankh Maarey", and "O Saki Saki", apologized profusely to the audience, but her emotional breakdown wasn't well-received by everyone ¹.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Neha can be seen fighting back tears as she addresses the audience.

However, some fans in the audience were unforgiving, with one shouting, "Wapas Jaao" (Go back). Others were heard criticizing her, saying, "This is not India, you're in Australia" and "We have been waiting for three hours".

Neha's late arrival and subsequent breakdown sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some fans defending her and others slamming her for being "unprofessional".

The concert, which was held at the Margaret Court Arena, was part of Neha's Australian tour. Despite the controversy, the singer's fans have been praising her performance, with many taking to social media to express their admiration for her music.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Melbourne music Songs
Related news
 | 25 Mar 2025

Warner Music India signs Himonshu Parikh; announces debut EP ‘Circles’

MUMBAI: The EP launches with the official music video for “Dariya" – A Soul-Stirring Melody from the EP, Starring Ankush Bahuguna & Yukti Singh

read more
 | 25 Mar 2025

Japanese Violinist Mika Nishimura collab with Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: Sakhya is an annual musical celebration by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, bringing together artists and students for a unique cross-cultural exchange.

read more
 | 25 Mar 2025

Sonu Nigam stops performance as crowd hurls stones and bottles

MUMBAI: What was meant to be a magical night at Delhi Technological University’s (DTU) Engifest 2025 turned chaotic on Sunday when singer Sonu Nigam was forced to stop his performance midway.

read more
 | 25 Mar 2025

Hoopr Brand Solutions partners with UltraTech Cement to launch anthem 'Ek Ghar Banaunga'

MUMBAI: Hoopr Brand Solutions, the creative-tech arm of Hoopr, India’s first music licensing platform, has partnered with UltraTech Cement, India’s No.1 Cement, to launch “Ek Ghar Banaunga”, a deeply emotional and inspiring musical campaign.

read more
 | 24 Mar 2025

Enjoy an electrifying concert right at home with Ultra-Short-Throw Projectors

MUMBAI: Music is an intrinsic part of the Gen Z identity.  Young people are not only curating varied playlists on streaming platforms and attending concerts but also creating and sharing their own music on social media platforms.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

Times Music announces acquisition of two leading regional Indian Record labels, Symphony Recording Co and ARC MusicQ

MUMBAI: Times Music announces today their acquisition of two leading Indian regional Record Labelread more

Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more

Amplify Music Incubator appoints Shilpi Gupta as Co-Founder

MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar breaks down on stage after arriving three hours late at Melbourne concert

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar was reduced to tears on stage at her Melbourne concert after arriving three hours late. The singer,...read more

2
Japanese Violinist Mika Nishimura collab with Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: Sakhya is an annual musical celebration by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, bringing together artists and students for a...read more

3
Sonu Nigam stops performance as crowd hurls stones and bottles

MUMBAI: What was meant to be a magical night at Delhi Technological University’s (DTU) Engifest 2025 turned chaotic on Sunday when singer Sonu Nigam...read more

4
Hoopr Brand Solutions partners with UltraTech Cement to launch anthem 'Ek Ghar Banaunga'

MUMBAI: Hoopr Brand Solutions, the creative-tech arm of Hoopr, India’s first music licensing platform, has partnered with UltraTech Cement, India’s...read more

5
Bhilwara Sur Sangam 2025 is set to celebrate the Indian Classical Music Fest at Kamani Auditorium on April 2 & 3, 2025

MUMBAI: LNJ Bhilwara Group presents Bhilwara Sur Sangam 2025, a grand celebration of India’s rich classical music heritage. The much-awaited annual...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games