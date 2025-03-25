Neha Kakkar breaks down on stage after arriving three hours late at Melbourne concert

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar was reduced to tears on stage at her Melbourne concert after arriving three hours late. The singer, known for her hit tracks like "Dilbar", "Aankh Maarey", and "O Saki Saki", apologized profusely to the audience, but her emotional breakdown wasn't well-received by everyone ¹.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Neha can be seen fighting back tears as she addresses the audience.
However, some fans in the audience were unforgiving, with one shouting, "Wapas Jaao" (Go back). Others were heard criticizing her, saying, "This is not India, you're in Australia" and "We have been waiting for three hours".
Neha's late arrival and subsequent breakdown sparked a mixed reaction on social media, with some fans defending her and others slamming her for being "unprofessional".
The concert, which was held at the Margaret Court Arena, was part of Neha's Australian tour. Despite the controversy, the singer's fans have been praising her performance, with many taking to social media to express their admiration for her music.
