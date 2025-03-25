Japanese Violinist Mika Nishimura collab with Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: Sakhya is an annual musical celebration by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, bringing together artists and students for a unique cross-cultural exchange. This year, Sakhya 2025 features renowned Japanese violinist Mika Nishimura in a mesmerizing Jugalbandi with Kamakshi, Vishala, and their students. This enriching exchange of musical talent will demonstrate the beauty of artistic expression, blending diverse musical styles to create a performance that transcends boundaries. Mika's involvement in Sakhya 2025 extends beyond performance, as she will engage with the children, guide them through their musical journey, and inspire them to push their creative boundaries.

When: March 30, 2025

Where: Royal Opera House, Mumbai