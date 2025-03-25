Ishaan Shah releases his dark and energetic new single 'Made For Love'

MUMBAI: New Delhi-based pop artist Ishaan Shah continues to push musical boundaries with his latest release, Made for Love, the leading single from his highly anticipated debut album, MUSEUM OF DARKNESS (set to drop in 2025).
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN - https://open.spotify.com/album/0VeeJ4rX1uZLNLWuwTkZLv?si=P95rt2TYSbWi0ec...
Blending deep emotions with pulsating energy, Made for Love explores a crucial turning point in Ishaan’s journey questioning whether he’s at a dead end or a new beginning. The song reflects his realization of past mistakes while holding onto the belief that greater things are yet to come. With a blasting bassline and electrifying chorus, Made for Love is a perfect balance of dark intensity and infectious melody.
Accompanying the track is a visually striking music video that encapsulates the song’s theme of inner conflict. The video presents two sides of Ishaan the dark and the light, symbolizing the constant battle within. As the story unfolds, his dark side ultimately overcomes the light, reinforcing the song’s haunting yet powerful message.
Talking about his excitement for the release Ishaan Shah stated, “This song is a reflection of the battles we fight within ourselves. We all have light and darkness inside us, but sometimes, the darkness takes over. ‘Made for Love’ is about embracing those struggles while knowing that the journey isn’t over yet."
Ishaan Shah has been making waves in 2024, amassing over 650 million seconds of streaming time—the equivalent of more than 20 years of music played. His breakout single, Gentleman, has already crossed 350,000 Spotify streams and 210,000 YouTube views, establishing him as one of India’s most exciting English-language artists. His debut track, Wish You Weren’t So Far, even secured him a mention in the India Book of Records.
