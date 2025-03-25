Hoopr Brand Solutions partners with UltraTech Cement to launch anthem 'Ek Ghar Banaunga'

MUMBAI: Hoopr Brand Solutions, the creative-tech arm of Hoopr, India’s first music licensing platform, has partnered with UltraTech Cement, India’s No.1 Cement, to launch “Ek Ghar Banaunga”, a deeply emotional and inspiring musical campaign. This initiative has been meticulously crafted to celebrate and inspire people determined to build their one and only home that represents their identity and pride.

UltraTech, India’s No.1 Cement, through this initiative aims to honour all those who stay away from their loved ones and work tirelessly to build their own home – the biggest ambition of their life. Afterall, a home is built only once in a lifetime and it helps one build one’s identity and stature in society. Hoopr Brand Solutions has meticulously crafted this musical initiative, ensuring authentic storytelling that not only resonates emotionally but also inspires the audience.

The soulful song, “Ek Ghar Banaunga” composed by Apratim Tripathi, penned by Geet Sagar, and sung by Aasa Singh, encapsulates the struggles, sacrifices, and unwavering determination of those striving to build their identity and a better future for their loved ones.

Since its release, the song captured the imagination of the audience by striking an emotional chord with millions. By intertwining music with raw human emotion, the campaign reinforces UltraTech Cement’s brand philosophy that a home is not just a structure but a testament to hard work and perseverance. It is the reflection of an individual’s identity and pride and it is built only once in a lifetime.

Meghna Mittal, Co-Founder & CRO, Hoopr, stated, “Music has an unparalleled ability to tell stories that people don’t just hear, they feel. With UltraTech Cement, we wanted to create more than a song; we wanted to give a voice to millions of Indians who leave their hometowns to earn a living but hold on to one ambition of building their own home, their identity in their hometown. ‘Ek Ghar Banaunga’ is their song, their journey, and their emotion. Every lyric and every melody in this song is designed to evoke nostalgia, belonging, and the unbreakable bond one has with their roots. We have leveraged deep audience insights to make sure the composition resonates with regional cultures and emotions. This song is not just a brand asset—it is an anthem for every home builder, a tribute to those who build their own home, no matter where life takes them.”

Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-Founder & CEO, Hoopr, emphasized, “At Hoopr, we believe that music should be at the core of every brand’s long-term strategy. It is the most powerful medium for driving virality, engagement and deep emotional connections. Our collaboration with UltraTech Cement is an example of how music can elevate brand storytelling beyond conventional advertising to effectively amplify a brand’s proposition. With ‘Ek Ghar Banaunga’, we have infused regional authenticity into the melody, lyrics, and storytelling, making the song deeply personal for those it represents. With this project, we are redefining how brands engage with audiences not through direct advertising, but through music that speaks to the heart.”

Ajay Dang. President, Head Marketing, UltraTech Cement, emphasizes, “At UltraTech - India’s No.1 Cement, we deeply understand the meaning of a home for our audience. The UltraTech brand has been built on the pervasive insight that home is our identity; our pride and we get only one chance to build it – making a home the most important project of our life. But for millions of Indians, who stay away from their loved ones and work tirelessly to fulfill their core responsibility towards their family, home for them is more than just constructing four walls. Building a home enables them to establish their identity, communicate progress and prove their competence to society. This fuels their desire to build their one and only home despite the constraints.”

Dang further enumerates, “Insightful communication, coherent messaging across touchpoints and great creative execution has transformed UltraTech into a meaningfully different and salient consumer brand. For the first time we have explored music as a creative route to forge deeper emotional connection with our audience. ‘Ek Ghar Banauga’ song honors all those who despite the hardship are determined to build their home with their blood, sweat and courage. I congratulate Hoopr for crafting the brand song that engages deeply and delivers our brand message effortlessly.”

With this campaign, Hoopr Brand Solutions and UltraTech Cement continue to push the boundaries of brand storytelling, proving that music is a powerful tool for creating lasting emotional connections. More than just a marketing initiative, this song is an enduring tribute to every hardworking individual who is determined to build their home, their identity and pride.

The song is now available across all major music streaming platforms and video channels.