News |  25 Mar 2025 18:33 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Gini's "Aashiyan" postbox: Bringing music and memories to life

MUMBAI: At just 18, indie singer-songwriter Gini is capturing hearts with her raw storytelling and distinctive sound. Blending youthful energy with a timeless charm, she’s quickly becoming one of India’s most compelling new voices. With recent singles earning her features in Rolling Stone India, Homegrown, Loudest, and Platform, and a coveted spot as a Spotify India ‘Radar’ artist, Gini’s star is on the rise. Her appearance on the cover of Femina India only underscores her growing influence.

One of her most heartwarming projects to date is the “Aashiyan” postbox activation—a creative and personal initiative that invites fans to send letters to someone who feels like “home.”

From a Lego House to a Traveling Postbox

For Gini, the “Aashiyan” activation was more than just a promotional idea—it was a way to connect with listeners on a deeply personal level. What started as a simple idea soon evolved into something much bigger.

“I’d proposed a Lego house, and my team said, ‘You’re not thinking big enough.’ Next thing I knew, we had a truck decked out in the ‘Aashiyan’ theme with a postbox,” she recalls.

The concept is rooted in Gini’s love for writing letters and sending long, heartfelt messages to those she cares about. Bringing that sentiment to life on a larger scale felt like a natural extension of her artistry.



“Going to the truck myself and sending my sister a letter felt warm and fuzzy,” she shares. “It was even more special to meet listeners who were excited to see the song come to life in a physical form. It was a lovely activity to do with, and for, the people who feel like home.”

Letters That Inspire Music

As part of the activation, fans across the country have been invited to share their most intimate thoughts and feelings through handwritten letters. While Gini is still waiting to receive the ones addressed to her, she’s eager to dive into the stories her listeners have shared.

“I’m super excited to read what people have written, and I’ll come back and tell you what the most surprising letter was,” she says with a smile.

For Gini, these letters are more than just keepsakes—they’re a source of creative inspiration. Each personal story offers a glimpse into her listeners’ lives, shaping the music she hopes to create in the future.

“These stories will give me insight into my listeners’ worlds, and I hope to craft songs that they can place themselves in,” she explains. “Personally, I’d adore it if someone wrote a song with my story in mind, so I want to do that for my listeners too.”

A World Built on Connection

At the heart of Gini’s music lies a deep commitment to human connection. Whether through her evocative lyrics or thoughtful activations like “Aashiyan,” she continues to blur the line between artist and audience, creating a shared emotional space where everyone feels seen and heard.

With her distinctive voice and a passion for storytelling, Gini is not just making music—she’s building a home for her listeners, one heartfelt letter at a time.

 

