BIG FM launches #THESOCIALSTAR, a podcast exploring stories behind India's most infludntial creators

MUMBAI: Taking yet another remarkable step in its digital first journey, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, launches an exclusive podcast series- #TheSocialStar. Hosted by RJ Megha, this talk show delves into the journeys of India’s most impactful content creators, uncovering the strategies, challenges and defining moments that shaped their success. Featuring a dynamic lineup of creators, this season includes Sonal Kaushal, Simran Balar Jain, Prince Gupta, Aditi Agrawal, Shivani Kapila, Sonika Khurana Sethi and CA Twinkle Jain.

Seamlessly merging radio and digital storytelling, #TheSocialStar podcast serves as both an inspiration and a playbook for aspiring creators, brands and marketers looking to unlock the secrets of online success. Each episode takes an in-depth, unfiltered look at the journeys of influential creators—exploring their early experiences, the turning points that propelled them to viral fame, and the methods they use to monetize their influence effectively. Beyond success stories, the series delves into the obstacles these creators have faced, the strategies they employ to build engaged communities, and their vision for navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, "As the creator economy continues to thrive, digital influencers have become powerful storytellers, shaping new trends and conversations. At BIG FM, we have always championed innovation and adaptability and #TheSocialStar is an extension of that vision. By bringing these incredible creators to our platform, we aim to celebrate their journeys while offering valuable insights for aspiring content creators and brands looking to navigate the digital space.”