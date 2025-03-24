RadioandMusic
News |  24 Mar 2025 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa: 'Without Prejudice' is about breaking barriers and embracing fresh sounds that speak to a global audience while staying true to my roots

MUMBAI: Warner Music India has officially partnered with Guru Randhawa in a milestone deal, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in his career, which also sees him working alongside new management led by Gurjot Singh, founder of BeingU Studios. The partnership between Guru and Warner Music India sees him taking his creative vision to the next level as he prepares to release ‘Without Prejudice’, his first studio album since 2023.

The album, featuring nine electrifying tracks—Snapback, Sirra, New Age, Qatal, From Ages, Jaaneman, Kithe Vasde Ne, Surrey Connection, and Gallan Battan—seamlessly blends Afropop and Indian pop, introducing a bold new sonic direction. The first single, Gallan Battan, will be released alongside its music video on March 28, 2025. The album will feature collaborations with artists such as Zehr Vibe, NSeeB, Bob.B Randhawa, Kiran Bajwa, and Prem Lata, further elevating its diverse and dynamic appeal.

Reflecting on this new era in his career, Guru Randhawa shared, “This album represents evolution—not just mine, but of the music I want to create and the audiences I want to connect with. Without Prejudice is about breaking barriers and embracing fresh sounds that speak to a global audience while staying true to my roots. With Warner Music India by my side, I’m thrilled to embark on this journey and bring something truly special to my fans.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC, commented, “Guru Randhawa has been instrumental in bringing Punjabi music to a global stage, and this album marks an exciting new phase in his journey. At Warner Music India, we’re committed to supporting his artistic vision while helping him build a well-rounded brand—spanning music, live experiences, fan engagement, and more. We’re thrilled to partner with him as he explores new creative avenues and deepens his connection with audiences worldwide.”

One of India’s most influential and globally recognized artists, Guru Randhawa has amassed over eight million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 14 billion streams across platforms. Known for his chart-topping hits, his music transcends languages and cultures, making him a true ambassador of Indian music on the world stage. With Without Prejudice, Guru Randhawa not only reinvents his sound, but also reaffirms his place as a global music force.

