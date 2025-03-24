Content creator and actor Prajakta Koli’s debut audiobook ‘Too Good To Be True’ is now available on Audible!

March 24, 2025: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling is pleased to announce the release of multi-hyphenate Prajakta Koli’s debut audiobook, ‘Too Good to Be True’. This heartwarming love story delves into modern relationships, taking listeners on a journey filled with relatable moments, fluttery excitement, and feel-good romance.

The story follows Avani, a hopeless romantic who finds solace in the pages of her favourite romance novels and questions whether real-life love stories can ever measure up to them. Enter Aman - charming, successful, seemingly perfect, saying all the right things and completely smitten by her. For Avani, it all feels too good to be true as she grapples with self-doubt, embarking on an emotional journey of friendship, self-discovery and the uncertainty of love. With Prajakta’s signature wit and unparalleled charm at its core, ‘Too Good To Be True’ is a heartwarming will-they-won’t-they love story with endearing characters that promises to resonate with listeners.

Commenting on the audiobook's release, creator-actor and first-time author Prajakta Koli said, "Firsts are always special- Not only is this my debut novel but it is also my first audiobook on Audible and bringing it to life in my voice has been a surreal experience! Writing this love story stirred so many emotions within me - I hope that listeners can connect with Avani and Aman’s journey as deeply as I did. As someone who loves storytelling in every format, I’m thrilled that Audible listeners can experience this story in an intimate and immersive way. I can’t wait to hear what listeners think of it!”

Shailesh Sawlani, Country Manager, India – Audible said, “Prajakta has been an integral part of Audible’s journey in India and witnessing her growth as a storyteller has been inspiring. From lending her voice to Audible Originals to now debuting as an author with her first audiobook, she continues to push creative boundaries. We are honoured for Audible to be the home for this milestone and look forward to reactions from her fans and our listeners as they experience this special release.”

Too Good to Be True joins a diverse collection of original, localized, and globally acclaimed titles available on Audible. As Audible continues to curate immersive audio experiences that resonate with Indian listeners, this audiobook further solidifies the service's commitment to supporting both celebrated and emerging voices while introducing fresh, high-quality content. With its expansive catalogue of audiobooks, podcasts, and Originals, Audible remains a premier destination for inspiring stories, delivered in formats that seamlessly fit into modern, fast-paced lifestyles.

Prajakta Koli widely recognised as ‘MostlySane,’ is a trailblazing Indian content creator, actor, activist and author. Expanding her creative repertoire, she ventured into audio entertainment in 2023 with Audible’s ‘Desi Down Under’ and has also lent her voice to Ash in Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye.

Too Good To Be True will be available to all Audible.in members, starting today. You can download the Audible app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and start listening.