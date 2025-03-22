DJ Bravo and Shivangi Sharma drop a banger! Get ready for the ultimate IPL anthem "INDIA KA IPL" coming soon

MUMBAI: Brace yourselves, cricket lovers, because the Champion is back with a fire track! DJ Bravo, the West Indies legend and ultimate vibe king, along with Shivangi Sharma just announced the release their song “India Ka IPL” dedicated to the one and only Indian Premier League (IPL)—a league that’s not just cricket but a full-blown festival of thrill, passion, and sportsmanship. It is an anthem that captures the high-energy madness, epic rivalries, nail-biting finishes, and unbreakable brotherhood that make the IPL the biggest cricket spectacle on the planet.

Taking to his socials, the T20 icon teased fans with a sneak peek of the song, dropping hints of insane beats, electrifying lyrics, and that signature Bravo swag.

Reflecting on the song, DJ Bravo says ”So this is Basically mine and shivi’s (Shivangi Sharma’s) 2nd song together after 1st song Release we decided to do this one which we were working on from last year and I instantly loved the beat when Shivi sent me the first trial then we made couple of tries but I liked this one itself because those marshal bands in the hook is amazing for me and super catchy then I asked the Hindi translations from Shivi and she mentioned me the lyrics of it and we decided to go ahead. This Project is my Dream Project and I love India it’s like my second home.India has given me so much love so I wanted to do ipl track from a long time I am so happy that finally this year we are doing it.I find Shivi is really talented as I was already following her music before even we collaborated on our first song.Then we decided to do some music together because we are friends from last 8-9 years and we would collaborate again on some nice song for our Audiences”

”I made this tune just after when DJ Bravo told me when we were shooting our first song in UK that he wants to do some IPL song. He told me that IPL has given him so much that he wanted to give Special tribute to IPL and I made this tunes and sent it to DJ and he loved it we tried few other versions too but he loved those big marshal bands sound which he found catchy. We wanted to do this last year but since he was busy attending Anant Ambani’s wedding so we couldn’t do that. This year we decided to do it anyhow. I am so glad to work with Desi Tadka Music and Swag9 on this special track and hopefully we can work together in future as well” adds Shivangi Sharma

Known for his unbeatable groove, infectious energy, and love for cricket, DJ Bravo promises this anthem will be the go-to hype track for every IPL fan—whether you’re vibing in the stands, cheering from home, or dancing in celebration of your team’s victory.

So, are you ready to turn up the heat this IPL season? Stay tuned, because DJ Bravo’s latest anthem is about to take over the stadiums, playlists, and every cricket fan’s heart!