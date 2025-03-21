RadioandMusic
News |  21 Mar 2025 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

Taylor Swift’s role as godmother faces new challenges amid Jaime King’s custody loss

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, known for fiercely guarding her private life, now finds herself subtly drawn into the public eye due to recent legal developments involving one of her godchildren. The global pop icon is a godmother to Blake Lively’s children and Jaime King’s younger son, Leo. However, a recent court ruling limiting King’s parental rights may now impact Swift’s ability to maintain a close relationship with Leo.

In a significant decision, a judge has awarded Jaime King’s ex-husband, Kyle Newman, sole physical custody of their two children. Newman has also been granted tie-breaking authority over legal custody decisions, leaving King with limited visitation rights.

The ruling follows allegations that King has struggled with substance abuse. Legal documents reveal that King failed to complete a mandatory six-month rehabilitation program—an omission that reportedly played a key role in the court’s decision. Newman claims he was contacted by his children, who allegedly begged him to retrieve them from King’s home. Upon arriving, Newman described finding King in an alarming state.

“Jaime looked distressed, strung out, and was acting drunk,” Newman alleged in court filings. “She gestured for me to come over because she tried to get up but could not stand.”

The court’s decision now restricts King to supervised visitation three times a week, under a list of approved monitors that includes her mother, sister, brother-in-law, and Newman’s brother Kevin. Notably missing from this list are any of King’s high-profile friends, including Taylor Swift—potentially limiting the singer’s ability to spend time with Leo.

To regain unsupervised access to her children, King must fulfill strict conditions outlined by the court. These include completing a six-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, attending weekly testing and aftercare, finishing a 26-week parenting course, and participating in individual and joint counseling sessions with her children as recommended by their therapist.

King and Newman, who married in 2007, have faced a tumultuous custody battle since their divorce filing in 2020. While both sides have presented conflicting accounts of their parenting capabilities, this latest ruling marks a significant legal victory for Newman.

Swift has not publicly addressed the situation and continues to prioritize her privacy. However, given her close bond with Leo, the long-term impact of this legal decision on their relationship remains uncertain.

