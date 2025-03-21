Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recall being the first guests at Taylor Swift’s party

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently shared a light-hearted memory about their early days as a couple while speaking on Spotify’s Countdown To series. As they gear up for the release of their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, the duo reflected on an amusing experience at one of Taylor Swift’s parties.
Blanco kicked off the conversation by asking, “What was the first party we ever went to?”
Gomez recalled an especially memorable moment. “I’m not sure if it was the first, but it was actually really funny. As a couple, we went to Taylor’s party after an awards show,” she revealed.
While she found it endearing, Gomez admitted to feeling slightly embarrassed. “I thought it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently, cool people don’t show up to parties on time,” the Calm Down singer joked.
Blanco chimed in with a playful tease. “We’re the first people at every single party when I’m with you. You show up when my mother would show up,” he quipped.
He also reflected on how secretive they were about their relationship back then. “I thought you were going to mention the fact that no one knew we were dating, and we were hiding it,” he added.
Gomez and Swift’s friendship dates back to 2008, when they first connected while each was dating a Jonas brother. Over the years, their bond has remained strong, with Swift consistently supporting Gomez through both personal and professional milestones.
As Gomez and Blanco prepare to unveil their new album, their candid reflections highlight the warmth and humor that define their relationship.
