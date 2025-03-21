BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in actingdDebut on The White Lotus Season 3

MUMBAI: Is there anything BLACKPINK’s Lisa can’t do? The answer is a resounding no. The Thai-born superstar, who has already taken the K-pop world by storm with her mesmerizing dance skills, stunning beauty, and fierce stage presence, is now making waves in the world of acting. Lisa recently made her highly anticipated acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, and her performance is already stealing the spotlight.

In this new season of HBO’s hit series, Lisa plays Mook, a resort employee and health mentor. One of the most captivating moments so far features Lisa performing a breathtaking traditional Thai dance—a scene that has quickly gone viral. HBO shared a snippet of her performance, showcasing Lisa in a gorgeous Thai costume that pays homage to her cultural roots.

The intricate golden headpiece and elaborate costume perfectly reflect Thailand’s rich heritage, enhancing Lisa’s grace and elegance. Her precise hand gestures, fluid body language, and captivating stage presence have drawn widespread praise from fans and critics alike. One fan declared, “Mook is so iconic,” while another joked, “I’ll be very disappointed if the plot isn’t her being a manipulative con artist.”

Adding to the intrigue, HBO’s teaser—captioned “Don’t get too close”—has only fueled speculation about Lisa’s character and the mysterious role she may play in the unfolding drama. Although little is known about Mook’s full storyline, Lisa’s performance is already shaping up to be a major highlight of the season.

The White Lotus is renowned for its mix of dark comedy, suspense, and shocking twists. Directed by Mike White, Season 3 continues to peel back the layers of secrets surrounding the guests and staff at an opulent resort. With Episode 6 set to air on March 23 and Episode 7 on March 30, fans are eagerly awaiting more revelations—and more of Lisa’s mesmerizing presence.

Lisa joins a star-studded cast that includes Sam Nivola, Charlotte Le Bon, David Bernad, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, and Mike White himself. As the season unfolds, one thing is clear: Lisa’s star power shines just as brightly on screen as it does on stage.