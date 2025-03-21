RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Mar 2025 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in actingdDebut on The White Lotus Season 3

MUMBAI: Is there anything BLACKPINK’s Lisa can’t do? The answer is a resounding no. The Thai-born superstar, who has already taken the K-pop world by storm with her mesmerizing dance skills, stunning beauty, and fierce stage presence, is now making waves in the world of acting. Lisa recently made her highly anticipated acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, and her performance is already stealing the spotlight.

In this new season of HBO’s hit series, Lisa plays Mook, a resort employee and health mentor. One of the most captivating moments so far features Lisa performing a breathtaking traditional Thai dance—a scene that has quickly gone viral. HBO shared a snippet of her performance, showcasing Lisa in a gorgeous Thai costume that pays homage to her cultural roots.

The intricate golden headpiece and elaborate costume perfectly reflect Thailand’s rich heritage, enhancing Lisa’s grace and elegance. Her precise hand gestures, fluid body language, and captivating stage presence have drawn widespread praise from fans and critics alike. One fan declared, “Mook is so iconic,” while another joked, “I’ll be very disappointed if the plot isn’t her being a manipulative con artist.”

Adding to the intrigue, HBO’s teaser—captioned “Don’t get too close”—has only fueled speculation about Lisa’s character and the mysterious role she may play in the unfolding drama. Although little is known about Mook’s full storyline, Lisa’s performance is already shaping up to be a major highlight of the season.

The White Lotus is renowned for its mix of dark comedy, suspense, and shocking twists. Directed by Mike White, Season 3 continues to peel back the layers of secrets surrounding the guests and staff at an opulent resort. With Episode 6 set to air on March 23 and Episode 7 on March 30, fans are eagerly awaiting more revelations—and more of Lisa’s mesmerizing presence.

Lisa joins a star-studded cast that includes Sam Nivola, Charlotte Le Bon, David Bernad, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, and Mike White himself. As the season unfolds, one thing is clear: Lisa’s star power shines just as brightly on screen as it does on stage.

Tags
BLACKPINK Lisa K-Pop
Related news
 | 21 Mar 2025

BLACKPINK's Lisa drops electrifying YouTube music nights performance of "FUTW"

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned up the heat with a high-energy special stage performance of her solo single “FUTW”, released on Tuesday night (March 18) as part of YouTube Music Nights.

read more
 | 21 Mar 2025

8 K-Pop Idols who just took Jennie’s viral dance challenge to the next level

MUMBAI: When BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops a song, the world pays attention—and her latest release is no exception. On March 7, 2025, the South Korean singer and rapper unveiled Like JENNIE under her own label, Odd Atelier, in collaboration with Columbia Records.

read more
 | 18 Mar 2025

BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ruby experience concert in Seoul turns into a star-studded affair; Rose’s fan girl moment wins BLINKs hearts

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ruby Experience concert in Seoul wasn’t just a display of her immense talent—it turned into a star-studded affair that highlighted her status as the “idol of idols.” While fans eagerly anticipated the performance, the overwhelming presence of celebrities in the audience

read more
 | 18 Mar 2025

BLACKPINK Jennie’s Creative Director goes viral after fans mistake him for BTS’s Jin

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making headlines after fans mistook her creative director for BTS member Jin.

read more
 | 15 Mar 2025

Jennie of BLACKPINK sets record for first-week album sales by K-Pop female soloist this year

MUMBAI: Jennie, a member of the renowned K-pop group BLACKPINK, has achieved a remarkable milestone by setting a new record for first-week album sales by a K-pop female soloist this year, according to her agency.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

Times Music announces acquisition of two leading regional Indian Record labels, Symphony Recording Co and ARC MusicQ

MUMBAI: Times Music announces today their acquisition of two leading Indian regional Record Labelread more

Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more

Amplify Music Incubator appoints Shilpi Gupta as Co-Founder

MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

top# 5 articles

1
SS Thaman on his journey with legends: Learning from A.R. Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Mani Sharma and Devi Sri Prasad

MUMBAI: SS Thaman, one of the biggest hitmakers in Indian music today, recently opened up about his early days in the industry and the invaluable...read more

2
BLACKPINK's Lisa drops electrifying YouTube music nights performance of "FUTW"

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned up the heat with a high-energy special stage performance of her solo single “FUTW”, released on Tuesday night (March...read more

3
Taylor Swift’s role as godmother faces new challenges amid Jaime King’s custody loss

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, known for fiercely guarding her private life, now finds herself subtly drawn into the public eye due to recent legal...read more

4
BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in actingdDebut on The White Lotus Season 3

MUMBAI: Is there anything BLACKPINK’s Lisa can’t do? The answer is a resounding no. The Thai-born superstar, who has already taken the K-pop world by...read more

5
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recall being the first guests at Taylor Swift’s party

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently shared a light-hearted memory about their early days as a couple while speaking on Spotify’s Countdown...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games