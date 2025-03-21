Aakash Gupta and Shahi's Rifflect music to launch debut track "Dur Na Ja" during Chaitra Navratri

MUMBAI: Rifflect Music, co-founded by Aakash Gupta and musician Shahi, is thrilled to announce the release of its first track, "Dur Na Ja," on April 4, 2025, coinciding with Chaitra Navratri. This deeply evocative melody aims to resonate with listeners and bridge musical boundaries.

The song embodies a unique blend of tradition and innovation, featuring an impressive lineup, including Shahi as the vocalist, Pratik Lalji as music producer, Aditya Mittal as co-producer, and Abhishek Saxena managing mixing and mastering.

"Dur Na Ja" promises an immersive musical experience, structured in three segments: Western Influence, Indian Classical Fusion, and Soulful Qawwali. The rich soundscape comes alive with live instrumentation, showcasing electric guitar, duff, dholak, tabla, banjo, shells, beaded maracas, and a variety of percussion instruments.

With its poignant themes of love, longing, and separation, Rifflect Music is poised to lead in music production, artist development, and sonic innovation, setting the stage for an exciting musical journey ahead.