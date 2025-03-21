“BESABAR” BY BHARG KALE & LOTHIKA BRINGS THE PERFECT SUMMER ANTHEM!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more
MUMBAI: Times Music announces today their acquisition of two leading Indian regional Record Labelread more
MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more
MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more
MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more
MUMBAI: Is there anything BLACKPINK’s Lisa can’t do? The answer is a resounding no. The Thai-born superstar, who has already taken the K-pop world by...read more
MUMBAI: Nearly two years after releasing Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran is gearing up for his eighth studio album. The English singer recently teased...read more
MUMBAI: SS Thaman, one of the biggest hitmakers in Indian music today, recently opened up about his early days in the industry and the invaluable...read more
MUMBAI: When BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops a song, the world pays attention—and her latest release is no exception. On March 7, 2025, the South Korean...read more
MUMBAI: With just one day remaining until the release of their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are...read more