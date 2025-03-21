RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Mar 2025 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

“BESABAR” BY BHARG KALE & LOTHIKA BRINGS THE PERFECT SUMMER ANTHEM!

MUMBAI: Independent music powerhouses Bharg Kale and Lothika have joined forces to deliver "Besabar", a high-energy synth-pop anthem that perfectly captures the spirit of summer. With its infectious melodies and uplifting vibe, the song is a celebration of travel, friendship, and spontaneous fun, making it an essential addition to every summer playlist.
 
Bharg’s signature genre-blending production sets the stage for a vibrant and dynamic soundscape, while Lothika’s soulful and expressive vocals add an undeniable charm to the track.
 
Speaking about the song, Bharg shared, "Besabar” is an uplifting song about the power of friendships and bonds that shape us. It encourages living freely, embracing the moment, and celebrating the connections that make life meaningful. With every beat, it inspires trust in those around you, reminding you that together, anything is possible."
 
Besabar’ is pure summer energy—fresh, vibrant, and irresistibly rhythmic. Bharg’s mix of funk and synth elements gave it a unique twist, making the song feel like the thrill of endless possibilities. Every note feels like a memory waiting to happen, and I’m ‘Besabart’ for people to lean in and go ‘Ooolalalelo!’ Lothika added
 
Bharg Kale is an innovative music producer and artist known for his genre-fluid approach to sound, seamlessly blending various styles to create fresh and dynamic compositions. His work spans indie hits, Bollywood projects, and viral collaborations, showcasing his versatility and cutting-edge production skills. Lothika, a powerhouse vocalist, brings depth and soul to every track she touches. Her emotionally resonant performances have made her a standout talent in both the indie and mainstream music landscapes.
 
Together, Bharg and Lothika have created a track that embodies the carefree essence of summer, inviting listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment. "Besabar" is available on all streaming platforms.
Tags
Besabar Bharg Kale Lothika Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 21 Mar 2025

BLACKPINK's Lisa drops electrifying YouTube music nights performance of "FUTW"

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned up the heat with a high-energy special stage performance of her solo single “FUTW”, released on Tuesday night (March 18) as part of YouTube Music Nights.

read more
 | 21 Mar 2025

8 K-Pop Idols who just took Jennie’s viral dance challenge to the next level

MUMBAI: When BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops a song, the world pays attention—and her latest release is no exception. On March 7, 2025, the South Korean singer and rapper unveiled Like JENNIE under her own label, Odd Atelier, in collaboration with Columbia Records.

read more
 | 21 Mar 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recall being the first guests at Taylor Swift’s party

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently shared a light-hearted memory about their early days as a couple while speaking on Spotify’s Countdown To series.

read more
 | 21 Mar 2025

Aakash Gupta and Shahi's Rifflect music to launch debut track "Dur Na Ja" during Chaitra Navratri

MUMBAI: Rifflect Music, co-founded by Aakash Gupta and musician Shahi, is thrilled to announce the release of its first track, "Dur Na Ja," on April 4, 2025, coinciding with Chaitra Navratri. This deeply evocative melody aims to resonate with listeners and bridge musical boundaries.

read more
 | 21 Mar 2025

Taylor Swift’s role as godmother faces new challenges amid Jaime King’s custody loss

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift, known for fiercely guarding her private life, now finds herself subtly drawn into the public eye due to recent legal developments involving one of her godchildren. The global pop icon is a godmother to Blake Lively’s children and Jaime King’s younger son, Leo.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

Times Music announces acquisition of two leading regional Indian Record labels, Symphony Recording Co and ARC MusicQ

MUMBAI: Times Music announces today their acquisition of two leading Indian regional Record Labelread more

Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more

Amplify Music Incubator appoints Shilpi Gupta as Co-Founder

MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

top# 5 articles

1
BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in actingdDebut on The White Lotus Season 3

MUMBAI: Is there anything BLACKPINK’s Lisa can’t do? The answer is a resounding no. The Thai-born superstar, who has already taken the K-pop world by...read more

2
Ed Sheeran is back with new music

MUMBAI: Nearly two years after releasing Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran is gearing up for his eighth studio album. The English singer recently teased...read more

3
SS Thaman on his journey with legends: Learning from A.R. Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Mani Sharma and Devi Sri Prasad

MUMBAI: SS Thaman, one of the biggest hitmakers in Indian music today, recently opened up about his early days in the industry and the invaluable...read more

4
8 K-Pop Idols who just took Jennie’s viral dance challenge to the next level

MUMBAI: When BLACKPINK’s Jennie drops a song, the world pays attention—and her latest release is no exception. On March 7, 2025, the South Korean...read more

5
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reflect on their early days as a couple ahead of album release

MUMBAI: With just one day remaining until the release of their collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games