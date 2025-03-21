‘Vyah Naio Karna’: A wedding celebration without the wedding – Chinmayi Sripada’s latest song strikes a chord

MUMBAI: ‘Vyah Naio Karna’, the latest track sung by the melodious Chinmayi Sripada, written and directed by Hemant Jeswani, and featuring the stunning Riva Arora, has taken the internet by storm. The song, which challenges the conventional wedding narrative, has already crossed 2 million views on YouTube, resonating with audiences for its refreshing take on modern relationships and its celebration of wedding festivities—without the actual wedding!

Unlike traditional wedding songs that celebrate love and matrimony, *Vyah Naio Karna* introduces a bold and contemporary perspective. It follows a young girl who loves the happiness of wedding rituals—Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet—but remains determined not to get married. The song beautifully captures the joy, dance, and family celebrations while sending a message that a woman can enjoy these traditions without feeling pressured to tie the knot.

*Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Hemant Jeswani, the lyricist and director, shared*,

_"I attended my niece’s destination wedding in Goa, a three-day celebration filled with rituals. During this time, I overheard a conversation between three young women, one from the USA, discussing how much they loved Indian weddings but didn’t actually want to get married. That’s where the idea came from, and I decided to turn it into a song.”_

The soulful yet playful voice of Chinmayi Sripada, combined with the energetic dance moves of Riva Arora, has captivated audiences, making the song an instant hit.

*Speaking about the song, Chinmayi Sripada expressed*, "Singing this song was a truly enjoyable experience. It’s fun, youthful, and a fresh idea conceptualized by Hemant Ji. I especially loved his vision of presenting the song in multiple languages, making it even more unique."

She further added:

_"The idea of women deciding how, when, and whom to marry is a powerful and empowering representation. The way it is visualized—showing other women supporting and agreeing with this perspective—is a playful yet meaningful take on women choosing to marry on their own terms, if at all."_

Hemant Jeswani’s Foray into Music Creation -

Known as a fearless entrepreneur in the fashion and accessories industry, Hemant Jeswani is now making his mark in the world of music creation and publishing through his new label, BestOVibes Music. With ‘Vyah Naio Karna’, he has seamlessly blended storytelling, music, and video direction into an engaging and entertaining piece of art.

‘Vyah Naio Karna’ perfectly encapsulates the mindset of the modern, independent woman someone who cherishes traditions, enjoys festivities, but refuses to conform to societal expectations. The song is fun, empowering, and visually stunning, making it a must-watch for music lovers everywhere.

Produced by Baljeet Singh Manchanda, Vyah Naio Karna is more than just a song; it’s a celebration of freedom, choice, and self-expression.