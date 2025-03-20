The king of slow-motion Raghav Juyal adds his magic in the new episode of Hip Hop India Season 2 only on Amazon MX Player

MUMBAI: The beat drops once again as the fan favorite dance reality series Hip Hop India, India's first and only hip-hop dance reality show, returns for an even bigger, bolder second season on Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service. Having raised the bar with the success of its initial season, the show increases the stakes this season with death-defying stunts, high-octane dance battles, and an even greater delve into India's rich underground hip-hop culture. Having made headlines with the opening week, the show returns with even more twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. So brace yourselves for another level of excitement as the streaming service is all set to amp up the hip-hop space with the promo for the upcoming episode.

The brand new explosive promo begins with the nail-biting Top 12 reveal, but the thrill takes a shocking turn when Remo makes a bombshell announcement – two contestants are already leaving! The survival battle is on, and the stakes are higher than ever. But that's not all – episode 3 ups the ante even further with special guest judge Raghav Juyal, and he's not arriving empty-handed! For the first time in the history of dance reality shows, contestants will be presented with a jaw-dropping challenge with a 5 lakh cash prize at stake! And the fun doesn't end there – get ready for some high-octane pranks, pulled off the one and only king of slow-motion himself!

Expressing his excitement Raghav said, “I'm totally thrilled to be a part of Hip Hop India Season 2! The energy and the passion of the contestants are infectious. It's a privilege to be a part of this incredible journey and see these gifted artists raising the bar every time."

Filled with thrilling performances, unparalleled energy, and a stage that features the country's best hip-hop talents, Hip Hop India Season 2 is now streaming exclusively only on Amazon MX Player available Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.