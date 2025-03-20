From 'Ikk Vaari' to 'Zohra Jabeen', these songs will make any special occasion even more memorable

MUMBAI: Whether it is love, varied life experiences or the joy of getting hitched, Hindi film music has a song for every mood and occasion. Wedding songs that capture the joy and warmth of family gatherings hold a special place in everyone’s heart with tracks like ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ (Hum Aapke Hain Koun) continuing to dominate wedding celebrations even today.

While retro hits remain timeless, new wedding songs have also found their way to dance floors. Here is a curated list of the latest wedding tracks that perfectly blend romance, nostalgia, and vibrant energy.

Nach Punjabban – Jugjugg Jeeyo

'Nach Punjabban,' composed by Tanishk Bagchi is a remix of Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq’s 'Nach Punjaban,' originally released in 2002. With Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor lighting up the screen, the song instantly struck a chord with audiences. With the kind of infectious energy it radiated, this song from the movie ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ soon became a wedding season favourite. It also has that joyful rhythm that can make even the guests hit the dance floor with enthusiasm, ensuring a memorable celebration. The song is available on T-Series.

Ikk Vaari – Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar, the peppy number ‘Ikk Vaari’ from the movie ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ implores you to dance your heart out with friends and family. Filled with rich dhol beats, the song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Romy, and penned by Mudassar Aziz. With its blend of modern and traditional elements, ‘Ikk Vaari’ effortlessly fits into events like Mehendi, Sangeet, receptions, baraat performances, couple entries’, and flash mobs. The song is available on Jjust Music's YouTube channel.

Aai Nai – Stree 2

The duo Sachin’Jigar’s trendy composition, Jani Master’s choreography and the vibrant performance by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao made the song ‘Aai Nai’ from 'Stree 2' a non-stop party starter soon after its release. Sung by Pawan Singh, Simran Choudhary, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Its playful lyrics and rhythmic beats make it a perfect choice for pre-wedding functions like Mehendi or Haldi. The upbeat tempo also adds a touch of fun and cultural flair to the festivities. The song is available on Saregama Music's YouTube channel.

Maahi Ve – Kal Ho Naa Ho

Whenever you think of a wedding playlist, ‘Maahi Ve’ from the 2004 superhit movie ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho' will easily find a place in it. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan, the song is sung by Sadhana Sargam, Sujata Bhattacharya, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, and Shankar Mahadevan. The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. Even after so many years, its melodious tune and heartfelt lyrics continue to make it a family favourite. It is available on SonyMusicIndiaVEVO.

Zohra Jabeen- Sikandar

The song ‘Zohra Jabeen’ from Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’ has already made its way to the list of latest chartbusters. Composed by Pritam, the song's lyrics are penned by Sameer and Danish Sabri, while Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi have lent their voices. The catchy hook steps featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna add to the appeal of the song. The rap portion, written and performed by Mellow D, further enhances the song’s mood, making it a perfect foot-tapper for gatherings and parties. Released on March 4 on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel, the song has already crossed 40 million views and continues to trend.