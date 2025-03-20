RadioandMusic
News |  20 Mar 2025 17:09 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Gini: The Indie voice redefining storytelling through music

MUMBAI: At just 19, Gini is already carving a space for herself in India’s indie music scene. With a voice that blends raw emotion and youthful charm, she’s quickly becoming a name to watch. Her music isn’t just about melodies—it’s about stories, the ones we live, the ones we tell, and the ones we sometimes keep to ourselves.

Her journey began with a simple truth: “Humans inspire me.” Whether it’s observing strangers, listening to the stories people share, or reflecting on her own experiences, Gini finds music to be the most powerful way to process feelings and connect with others. “The stories I collect while traveling around always find their way into my songs,” she says.

And people are listening.

Gini’s recent singles have captured the attention of major platforms, earning her features in Rolling Stone India, Homegrown, Loudest, Platform, and more. As a Spotify India ‘Radar’ artist, she’s not only gaining recognition—she’s leading the charge for a new generation of singer-songwriters. And in a milestone moment, she recently graced the cover of Femina India, an achievement few indie musicians can claim.

But behind the growing spotlight is an artist who remains deeply rooted in her craft and her community. “I’m still growing, and so is my art,” Gini reflects. “I keep my people close, and they keep me grounded. If something doesn’t sound good, they tell me. If I’m not giving my best, they push me to do better.”

For Gini, the journey is about more than fame—it’s about connection. “Knowing that even a handful of people choose to listen means the world to me,” she says. “The dream is big, but I trust that in time, greater things will follow.”

Despite the accolades, Gini remains humble. She believes that music is a gift meant to be shared, and if her songs can inspire others to tell their own stories, that’s the greatest reward. “Maybe one day, a little girl will come home from school, hear my music, and feel brave enough to share the songs she’s been keeping secret,” she says. “If my work can do that, I’ve created something bigger than myself.”

With her heart on her sleeve and a vision that extends far beyond the present, Gini is not just another indie musician-she’s a storyteller, a dreamer, and a voice for those waiting to be heard. And as long as there are stories to tell, she’ll keep singing.

