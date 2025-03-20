RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Mar 2025 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran is back with new music

MUMBAI: Nearly two years after releasing Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran is gearing up for his eighth studio album. The English singer recently teased a snippet of the album’s lead single, “Azizam,” in an Instagram post where he’s seen dancing alongside producer Ilya Salmanzadeh.

“Album done. Single soon,” Sheeran captioned the post, sharing his excitement but keeping the release date under wraps.

“Azizam” features an upbeat dance rhythm with hints of Persian influence, reflected in its title-a Persian term of endearment meaning “my dear.”

This marks Sheeran’s first album since 2023, when he dropped Autumn Variations, which reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Earlier that year, he also released – (Subtract), the final chapter in his mathematics-themed album series that includes +, x, ÷, and =. In late 2023, he contributed “Under the Tree” to the Netflix Christmas film That Christmas.

The new single arrives as Sheeran continues his expansive Mathematics Tour, which has already taken him to Bhutan, India, and China in 2025. After a brief pause since March 2, the tour resumes on April 30 in Qatar and will wrap up on September 7 in Düsseldorf, Germany, after covering much of Europe.

“It was time to stop,” Sheeran reflected when announcing the tour’s final leg last summer, adding, “But then we can press play.”

Tags
Ed Sheeran Singer Azizam Ilya Salmanzadeh
Related news
 | 20 Mar 2025

'Besabar' by Bharg Kale and Lothika brings the perfect summer anthem

MUMBAI: Independent music powerhouses Bharg Kale and Lothika have joined forces to deliver "Besabar", a high-energy synth-pop anthem that perfectly captures the spirit of summer.

read more
 | 20 Mar 2025

Gini: The Indie voice redefining storytelling through music

MUMBAI: At just 19, Gini is already carving a space for herself in India’s indie music scene. With a voice that blends raw emotion and youthful charm, she’s quickly becoming a name to watch.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2025

Nick Jonas embraces ‘Girl Dad’ life with adorable hair accessories courtesy of daughter Malti Marie

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is fully embracing his role as a “girl dad,” and his latest Instagram post is proof.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2025

Chappell Roan dominates in new country anthem ‘The Giver’

MUMBAI: Today Grammy-award winning and 6x nominated pop sensation Chappell Roan releases her highly-anticipated country anthem “The Giver” via Amusement/Island Records.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2025

YUNG SAMMY plays the classic ‘Rambo’ in new single

MUMBAI: From sharing the stage with 21 Savage to making history with his Fire In The Booth and On The Radar freestyles, YUNG SAMMY's rise has been meteoric. Now, the Indo-Nigerian rapper from Delhi unleashes ‘Mr. Rambo’, a bold, energetic track from DESI TRILL's "Brown Is Everywhere Vol. 2.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

Times Music announces acquisition of two leading regional Indian Record labels, Symphony Recording Co and ARC MusicQ

MUMBAI: Times Music announces today their acquisition of two leading Indian regional Record Labelread more

Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more

Amplify Music Incubator appoints Shilpi Gupta as Co-Founder

MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

top# 5 articles

1
Percept ICE transforms the ‘Adidas Vibes Experience Zone’ into an immersive sensory journey at ‘The Homegrown Festival 2025’

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Company of Percept Limited, elevated the experience at The...read more

2
Nick Jonas embraces ‘Girl Dad’ life with adorable hair accessories courtesy of daughter Malti Marie

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is fully embracing his role as a “girl dad,” and his latest Instagram post is proof. In a heartwarming and playful moment, the...read more

3
From 'Ikk Vaari' to 'Zohra Jabeen', these songs will make any special occasion even more memorable

MUMBAI: Whether it is love, varied life experiences or the joy of getting hitched, Hindi film music has a song for every mood and occasion. Wedding...read more

4
Pay tribute to India’s freedom fighters with these unmissable audiobooks and films this Martyr's Day

MUMBAI: Martyrs’ Day, March 23, marks a solemn tribute to the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, whose bravery...read more

5
Ed Sheeran is back with new music

MUMBAI: Nearly two years after releasing Autumn Variations, Ed Sheeran is gearing up for his eighth studio album. The English singer recently teased...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games