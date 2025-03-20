'Besabar' by Bharg Kale and Lothika brings the perfect summer anthem

MUMBAI: Independent music powerhouses Bharg Kale and Lothika have joined forces to deliver "Besabar", a high-energy synth-pop anthem that perfectly captures the spirit of summer. With its infectious melodies and uplifting vibe, the song is a celebration of travel, friendship, and spontaneous fun, making it an essential addition to every summer playlist.

https://open.spotify.com/track/1JPqlUsl7vTjfDppMy4f4J

Bharg’s signature genre-blending production sets the stage for a vibrant and dynamic soundscape, while Lothika’s soulful and expressive vocals add an undeniable charm to the track. *Speaking about the song, Bharg shared*, _"Besabar” is an uplifting song about the power of friendships and bonds that shape us. It encourages living freely, embracing the moment, and celebrating the connections that make life meaningful. With every beat, it inspires trust in those around you, reminding you that together, anything is possible."

Besabar’ is pure summer energy-fresh, vibrant, and irresistibly rhythmic. Bharg’s mix of funk and synth elements gave it a unique twist, making the song feel like the thrill of endless possibilities. Every note feels like a memory waiting to happen, and I’m ‘Besabart’ for people to lean in and go ‘Ooolalalelo!’

Lothika added Bharg Kale is an innovative music producer and artist known for his genre-fluid approach to sound, seamlessly blending various styles to create fresh and dynamic compositions. His work spans indie hits, Bollywood projects, and viral collaborations, showcasing his versatility and cutting-edge production skills. Lothika, a powerhouse vocalist, brings depth and soul to every track she touches. Her emotionally resonant performances have made her a standout talent in both the indie and mainstream music landscapes. Together, Bharg and Lothika have created a track that embodies the carefree essence of summer, inviting listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment. "Besabar" is available on all streaming platforms.