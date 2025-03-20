Badshah launches music label Pentertainment 0075

MUMBAI: Badshah- the global musical superstar artist, launched his own music label today titled Pentertainment 0075- an amalgamation of the power of Pen and Entertainment – a hat-tip to the artistry and the sheer joy his music has brought to listeners over the years all over the world. The label will be supported by Badshah’s long standing partner Universal Music India, a Universal Music Group company.

Badshah’s move to start his own independent label comes after a hugely successful run across various major labels. He has a long track record of delivering hits across a variety of genres and formats such as film and I-pop, and this marks the artist’s first foray into launching his own label.

The label will focus on new music and the aim will be to collaborate with new upcoming artists from around the world. While Pentertainment 0075 will initially focus on hip-hop artists given Badshah’s success in the genre, the label will work with artists across all genres.

Badshah says: “This is about me getting back to my roots, after I have travelled the world on my musical journey, so to speak. This is about trusting your gut and taking a leap from your comfort zone. The time had come for me to launch into my independent musical narrative and create music that resonates and is relevant - to reinvent genres and mine artists from anywhere that deserve a platform to express and create. Pentertainment 0075 was created out of this need. And who better than my long-standing trusted partner - Universal Music India, to support me along this new path. This is a massively exciting move, and I am raring to go.

Devraj Sanyal - Chairman & CEO, India & South Asia; SVP Strategy, AMEA (Africa, Middle East, Asia) Universal Music Group, says: “Badshah is an artist whose stature and reach resonates globally. He has delivered not just massive chartbusters that have gone on to become cultural anthems for a generation but has done that with remarkable consistency. At Universal Music India, he is one of our more cherished artists, and we are proud to partner with him once again, as he takes his most significant career move with Pentertainment 0075. We now look forward to the emergence of Aditya – the artist, and Badshah – the brand.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal - Managing Director, India & South Asia - Universal Music Group, says: “This is an important strategic play for Universal Music India, and a milestone moment for one of the most culturally relevant artists of our times. Badshah comes with his own legacy, and with Pentertainment 0075, he is setting out to create a new one, with artistry at the forefront. We are so proud that we can be strategic partners on this new adventure.”

The first single under Pentertainment 0075 was released earlier this month on Badshah’s official YouTube channel. The song called Dear Aditya, is a part of an EP, and is an ode to his childhood – when he was committed to finding his own distinct voice in music.