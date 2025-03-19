YUNG SAMMY plays the classic ‘Rambo’ in new single

MUMBAI: From sharing the stage with 21 Savage to making history with his Fire In The Booth and On The Radar freestyles, YUNG SAMMY's rise has been meteoric. Now, the Indo-Nigerian rapper from Delhi unleashes ‘Mr. Rambo’, a bold, energetic track from DESI TRILL's "Brown Is Everywhere Vol. 2.

This track paints a vivid picture of a resolute figure, navigating challenges with the tenacity of a modern-day gangster. With its fusion of languages and a driving beat, the track showcases YUNG SAMMY’s signature blend of linguistic versatility, street-smart lyricism and raw energy, delivering a theme of strength and power.

The accompanying music video transforms YUNG SAMMY into a compelling modern-day ‘Rambo’ character, navigating a world of intense gang rivalries, unexpected comedic turns, and dramatic character arcs. The video's vibrant visuals, rapid-fire transitions and seamless storytelling bring his Pidgin English and Hindi-laced bars to life, cementing "Mr. Rambo" as a defining moment in South Asian hip-hop.

YUNG SAMMY states, “Mr. Rambo’ is a track where I embody a larger-than-life gangster character. The song is filled with diverse flows and accents, with high energy. It came together really quickly because I was more focused on bringing out a specific side of myself through this character. The lyrics are not just relatable but also packed with energy, blending all sides of my personality. For the first time, I’ve also incorporated Pidgin English alongside Hindi, which adds a fresh twist to the track. I wanted to create something that feels unique. Overall, it's a celebration of my creative freedom and an experiment with different sounds and languages."

Available on all major streaming platforms via DESI TRILL, this release underscores the growing influence of South Asian artists in the global music landscape. ‘Rambo’ comes as the first official track from DESI TRILL’s ‘Brown Is Everywhere’ Volume 2 EP,’ scheduled for release 16th April 2025. ‘Mr. Rambo’ is a testament to YUNG SAMMY's ability to create music that resonates with authenticity and impct.

DESI TRILL is a ground-breaking music company founded by Shabz Naqvi and Ty-Ty Smith, dedicated to creating a new music genre that seamlessly blends Hip Hop, R&B, and the dynamic essence of South Asian (Desi) music. Distributed globally by Universal Music Group, DESI TRILL envisions a future where South Asian artists gain widespread recognition on grand stages while embracing cultural heritage and pushing musical boundaries.