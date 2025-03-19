Percept ICE transforms the ‘Adidas Vibes Experience Zone’ into an immersive sensory journey at ‘The Homegrown Festival 2025’

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Company of Percept Limited, elevated the experience at The Homegrown Festival 2025 by bringing to life the bespoke and immersive “Adidas Vibes Experience Zone”. Held on February 22–23, 2025, at the iconic Richardson & Cruddas Mills in Byculla, Mumbai, the festival drew over 60,000 attendees, celebrating the best of music, art, fashion, design, and culture.

Seamlessly aligning with Adidas' global brand ethos, Percept ICE meticulously crafted a premium, interactive experience that resonated with festival-goers. The immersive ‘Adidas Vibes Experience Zone’ blended sensory engagement with creativity, ensuring visitors not only explored the brand but became a part of its story.

The Homegrown Festival 2025 was a vibrant convergence of music, art, fashion, design, and culture, uniting homegrown, South Asian, and global talent through electrifying performances, immersive brand showcases, interactive workshops, and cutting-edge exhibitions.

One of the most talked-about activities was the pulsating Adidas Vibes experience zone with Tarot reading that matched festival attendees with their ideal Adidas Vibes fragrance based on their reading, adding an innovative fusion of mysticism and personal expression into the distinctive activation. Taking the sensory experience a step further, a collaboration with Indu Ice Cream was befitting to introduce "Mood on a Scoop," a creative indulgence where ice cream flavors were inspired by Adidas Vibes fragrances, allowing guests to not just smell but also taste the essence of the brand.

Speaking about the activation, Vidya Alva, Chief Operating Officer, Percept ICE, said, “At Percept ICE, we are passionate about crafting brand experiences that go beyond visibility to create meaningful engagement. Our collaboration with Adidas at ‘The Homegrown Festival 2025’ was the perfect platform to implement our expertise in seamlessly blending global brand narratives with localization, delivering immersive, innovative, and unforgettable experiences. At the Homegrown Festival our team ensured that the Adidas Vibes Experience Zone was designed to not only reflect the brand’s ethos but also to deeply resonate with festival-goers, ensuring that Adidas’ presence was not just seen but truly felt.”

Percept ICE’s association as the experiential agency for Adidas Vibes at The Homegrown Festival 2025 exemplified their expertise in seamlessly blending global brand narratives with localization, delivering experiences that captivate, engage, and leave a lasting impression.