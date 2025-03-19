RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Mar 2025 11:51 |  By RnMTeam

Percept ICE transforms the ‘Adidas Vibes Experience Zone’ into an immersive sensory journey at ‘The Homegrown Festival 2025’

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Company of Percept Limited, elevated the experience at The Homegrown Festival 2025 by bringing to life the bespoke and immersive “Adidas Vibes Experience Zone”. Held on February 22–23, 2025, at the iconic Richardson & Cruddas Mills in Byculla, Mumbai, the festival drew over 60,000 attendees, celebrating the best of music, art, fashion, design, and culture.

Seamlessly aligning with Adidas' global brand ethos, Percept ICE meticulously crafted a premium, interactive experience that resonated with festival-goers. The immersive ‘Adidas Vibes Experience Zone’ blended sensory engagement with creativity, ensuring visitors not only explored the brand but became a part of its story.

The Homegrown Festival 2025 was a vibrant convergence of music, art, fashion, design, and culture, uniting homegrown, South Asian, and global talent through electrifying performances, immersive brand showcases, interactive workshops, and cutting-edge exhibitions.

One of the most talked-about activities was the pulsating Adidas Vibes experience zone with Tarot reading that matched festival attendees with their ideal Adidas Vibes fragrance based on their reading, adding an innovative fusion of mysticism and personal expression into the distinctive activation. Taking the sensory experience a step further, a collaboration with Indu Ice Cream was befitting to introduce "Mood on a Scoop," a creative indulgence where ice cream flavors were inspired by Adidas Vibes fragrances, allowing guests to not just smell but also taste the essence of the brand.

Speaking about the activation, Vidya Alva, Chief Operating Officer, Percept ICE, said, “At Percept ICE, we are passionate about crafting brand experiences that go beyond visibility to create meaningful engagement. Our collaboration with Adidas at ‘The Homegrown Festival 2025’ was the perfect platform to implement our expertise in seamlessly blending global brand narratives with localization, delivering immersive, innovative, and unforgettable experiences. At the Homegrown Festival our team ensured that the Adidas Vibes Experience Zone was designed to not only reflect the brand’s ethos but also to deeply resonate with festival-goers, ensuring that Adidas’ presence was not just seen but truly felt.”

Percept ICE’s association as the experiential agency for Adidas Vibes at The Homegrown Festival 2025 exemplified their expertise in seamlessly blending global brand narratives with localization, delivering experiences that captivate, engage, and leave a lasting impression.

Tags
Percept ICE Vidya Alva Adidas music Songs
Related news
 | 19 Mar 2025

Nick Jonas embraces ‘Girl Dad’ life with adorable hair accessories courtesy of daughter Malti Marie

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is fully embracing his role as a “girl dad,” and his latest Instagram post is proof.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2025

Chappell Roan dominates in new country anthem ‘The Giver’

MUMBAI: Today Grammy-award winning and 6x nominated pop sensation Chappell Roan releases her highly-anticipated country anthem “The Giver” via Amusement/Island Records.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2025

YUNG SAMMY plays the classic ‘Rambo’ in new single

MUMBAI: From sharing the stage with 21 Savage to making history with his Fire In The Booth and On The Radar freestyles, YUNG SAMMY's rise has been meteoric. Now, the Indo-Nigerian rapper from Delhi unleashes ‘Mr. Rambo’, a bold, energetic track from DESI TRILL's "Brown Is Everywhere Vol. 2.

read more
 | 18 Mar 2025

Rockstar DSP's gift to Bengaluru: An epic debut concert that the garden city will not forget for a long time to come

MUMBAI: The city of Bengaluru was filled with excitement and rhythm as RockStar DSP , the trendy music director of Indian cinema, delivered an unforgettable live concert for the first time in Silicon City.

read more
 | 18 Mar 2025

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” wins song of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

MUMBAI: The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Monday night (March 17), celebrating the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

Times Music announces acquisition of two leading regional Indian Record labels, Symphony Recording Co and ARC MusicQ

MUMBAI: Times Music announces today their acquisition of two leading Indian regional Record Labelread more

Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more

Amplify Music Incubator appoints Shilpi Gupta as Co-Founder

MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Pay tribute to India’s freedom fighters with these unmissable audiobooks and films this Martyr's Day

MUMBAI: Martyrs’ Day, March 23, marks a solemn tribute to the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, whose bravery...read more

2
Chappell Roan dominates in new country anthem ‘The Giver’

MUMBAI: Today Grammy-award winning and 6x nominated pop sensation Chappell Roan releases her highly-anticipated country anthem “The Giver” via...read more

3
Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” wins song of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

MUMBAI: The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Monday night (March 17), celebrating the most-played...read more

4
Nick Jonas embraces ‘Girl Dad’ life with adorable hair accessories courtesy of daughter Malti Marie

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is fully embracing his role as a “girl dad,” and his latest Instagram post is proof. In a heartwarming and playful moment, the...read more

5
Percept ICE transforms the ‘Adidas Vibes Experience Zone’ into an immersive sensory journey at ‘The Homegrown Festival 2025’

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Company of Percept Limited, elevated the experience at The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games