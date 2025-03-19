RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Mar 2025 11:56 |  By RnMTeam

Pay tribute to India’s freedom fighters with these unmissable audiobooks and films this Martyr's Day

MUMBAI: Martyrs’ Day, March 23, marks a solemn tribute to the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, whose bravery ignited a fierce spirit of independence in India. Their heroic defiance and unwavering commitment to freedom ignited the flames of India’s freedom struggle. Their sacrifice was not just an act of rebellion but a testament to their deep love for the nation. In remembrance of their extraordinary legacy, we bring you six essential must-listens and must-watches that capture their ideals, bravery, and patriotism. Tune in to these moving accounts and mark Shaheed Diwas with stories that continue to inspire generations!
 
To Listen:
 
 
Service: Audible
 
Few figures in India’s fight for independence evoke as much admiration as Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary whose words were as powerful as his actions. This audiobook is a compelling collection of 18 writings that capture his unwavering resolve, intellect, and fearless spirit. From questioning faith in the face of death to challenging his father’s plea for his innocence, these writings offer a rare glimpse into the mind of a man who lived—and died—for his beliefs.
 
 
Service: Audible
 
Bhagat Singh was a thinker, a writer, and a man with an unshakable socialist spirit. In the months leading up to his execution, he filled his jail diary with profound reflections on freedom, class struggle, and the ideas of great intellectuals like Lenin, Tagore, Dostoevsky, Ghalib, among others. His words reveal a deeply intellectual side, far beyond the legend we often hear about. This audiobook connects listeners with the mind of a man who gave everything for a cause.
 
 
Service: Audible
 
Bhagat Singh is often remembered for his fearless defiance and ultimate sacrifice, but there’s so much more to his legacy. In this audiobook, Kuldip Nayar uncovers the thinker behind the revolutionary—one who was deeply driven by a vision for a just society, not just the ouster of the British. With fresh insights into his writings, his beliefs, and even the betrayals that shaped his fate, this is a powerful listen, offering a deeper understanding of the man behind the legend.
 
TO WATCH
 
 
Service: Amazon Prime Video
 
"Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai ... uske adarshon ko nahi"...these words define the spirit of Bhagat Singh (Ajay Devgn), Sukhdev (Sushant Singh), and Rajguru (D. Santosh) as they fight not just for freedom, but for an idea that lives beyond them. The film takes viewers through their fearless fight against British rule, from Bhagat Singh’s vow to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to their daring acts of rebellion, like bombing the Indian Parliament to awaken the nation. Their journey is filled with betrayal, sacrifice, and heartbreaking moments, especially as they face the gallows on 23rd March 1931.
 
 
Service: Amazon Prime Video
 
A stirring tribute to India's freedom struggle, this film follows Bhagat Singh (Bobby Deol), the fiery revolutionary who refuses to back down in the face of British oppression. When his mentor, Lala Lajpat Rai, is brutally beaten to death, Bhagat Singh and his comrades take matters into their own hands, avenging his death but sealing their own fate in the process. Arrested, tortured, and sentenced to death, their sacrifice became a rallying cry for India's independence.
 
 
Service: Netflix
 
When a British filmmaker arrives in India to make a documentary on freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrasekhar Azad, she casts a group of carefree university friends (portrayed by Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and others) in the roles. What starts as a film project soon turns into a personal revolution, as the young men find eerie parallels between history and their own disillusionment with modern-day corruption. When tragedy strikes, they decide to take justice into their own hands, echoing the very revolutionaries they once only played. Painfully relevant, this film leaves you questioning: what does true patriotism look like today?
Tags
Audible Amazon Prime Video Sharman Joshi Bhagat Singh Ajay Devgan Bobby Deol
Related news
 | 12 Mar 2025

The sixth and final season, Marvel’s Wastelanders, a Hindi Audible original Podcast series is now available on Audible

MUMBAI: Audible, a leading producer and provider of premium audio content, has today released the sixth and final season of the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2025

International Women’s Day: Seven Audiobooks and Podcasts by women from different walks of of life on Audible

MUMBAI: This International Women’s Day, let’s take a moment to celebrate the extraordinary women who have broken barriers and reshaped the world in their own powerful ways.

read more
 | 26 Feb 2025

Mahashivratri Special: Journey into Shiva's realm with these captivating audio and visual stories

MUMBAI: As the festival of Mahashivratri approaches, immerse yourself in the divine energy of Lord Shiva.

read more
 | 20 Feb 2025

Cricket’s greatest battles, comebacks and rivalries-Your must-listen and must-watch guide for the cricket season

MUMBAI: Cricket fever is back, and there’s no better way to gear up for India’s opening match against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 than by exploring some surprising sports stories!

read more
 | 17 Feb 2025

Audible announces the launch of Ankur Warikoo’s 'Build an Epic Career’

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling is pleased to announce the release of ‘Build an Epic Career,’ the latest audiobook by bestselling author, entrepreneur, and content creator Ankur Warikoo.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of theread more

Times Music announces acquisition of two leading regional Indian Record labels, Symphony Recording Co and ARC MusicQ

MUMBAI: Times Music announces today their acquisition of two leading Indian regional Record Labelread more

Spotify's soaring valuation outpaces Music Giants Universal and Warner

MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more

Amplify Music Incubator appoints Shilpi Gupta as Co-Founder

MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more

How to maximize your audio quality on Spotify

MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pay tribute to India’s freedom fighters with these unmissable audiobooks and films this Martyr's Day

MUMBAI: Martyrs’ Day, March 23, marks a solemn tribute to the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, whose bravery...read more

2
Chappell Roan dominates in new country anthem ‘The Giver’

MUMBAI: Today Grammy-award winning and 6x nominated pop sensation Chappell Roan releases her highly-anticipated country anthem “The Giver” via...read more

3
Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” wins song of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

MUMBAI: The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Monday night (March 17), celebrating the most-played...read more

4
Nick Jonas embraces ‘Girl Dad’ life with adorable hair accessories courtesy of daughter Malti Marie

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is fully embracing his role as a “girl dad,” and his latest Instagram post is proof. In a heartwarming and playful moment, the...read more

5
Percept ICE transforms the ‘Adidas Vibes Experience Zone’ into an immersive sensory journey at ‘The Homegrown Festival 2025’

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Company of Percept Limited, elevated the experience at The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games