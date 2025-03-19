Pay tribute to India’s freedom fighters with these unmissable audiobooks and films this Martyr's Day

MUMBAI: Martyrs’ Day, March 23, marks a solemn tribute to the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru, whose bravery ignited a fierce spirit of independence in India. Their heroic defiance and unwavering commitment to freedom ignited the flames of India’s freedom struggle. Their sacrifice was not just an act of rebellion but a testament to their deep love for the nation. In remembrance of their extraordinary legacy, we bring you six essential must-listens and must-watches that capture their ideals, bravery, and patriotism. Tune in to these moving accounts and mark Shaheed Diwas with stories that continue to inspire generations!

Few figures in India’s fight for independence evoke as much admiration as Bhagat Singh, a revolutionary whose words were as powerful as his actions. This audiobook is a compelling collection of 18 writings that capture his unwavering resolve, intellect, and fearless spirit. From questioning faith in the face of death to challenging his father’s plea for his innocence, these writings offer a rare glimpse into the mind of a man who lived—and died—for his beliefs.

Bhagat Singh was a thinker, a writer, and a man with an unshakable socialist spirit. In the months leading up to his execution, he filled his jail diary with profound reflections on freedom, class struggle, and the ideas of great intellectuals like Lenin, Tagore, Dostoevsky, Ghalib, among others. His words reveal a deeply intellectual side, far beyond the legend we often hear about. This audiobook connects listeners with the mind of a man who gave everything for a cause.

Bhagat Singh is often remembered for his fearless defiance and ultimate sacrifice, but there’s so much more to his legacy. In this audiobook, Kuldip Nayar uncovers the thinker behind the revolutionary—one who was deeply driven by a vision for a just society, not just the ouster of the British. With fresh insights into his writings, his beliefs, and even the betrayals that shaped his fate, this is a powerful listen, offering a deeper understanding of the man behind the legend.

"Dushman aadmi ko maar sakta hai ... uske adarshon ko nahi"...these words define the spirit of Bhagat Singh (Ajay Devgn), Sukhdev (Sushant Singh), and Rajguru (D. Santosh) as they fight not just for freedom, but for an idea that lives beyond them. The film takes viewers through their fearless fight against British rule, from Bhagat Singh’s vow to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre to their daring acts of rebellion, like bombing the Indian Parliament to awaken the nation. Their journey is filled with betrayal, sacrifice, and heartbreaking moments, especially as they face the gallows on 23rd March 1931.

A stirring tribute to India's freedom struggle, this film follows Bhagat Singh (Bobby Deol), the fiery revolutionary who refuses to back down in the face of British oppression. When his mentor, Lala Lajpat Rai, is brutally beaten to death, Bhagat Singh and his comrades take matters into their own hands, avenging his death but sealing their own fate in the process. Arrested, tortured, and sentenced to death, their sacrifice became a rallying cry for India's independence.

