News |  19 Mar 2025 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas embraces ‘Girl Dad’ life with adorable hair accessories courtesy of daughter Malti Marie

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas is fully embracing his role as a “girl dad,” and his latest Instagram post is proof. In a heartwarming and playful moment, the singer-actor shared a glimpse into life as a father, sporting colorful hair accessories—a styling session courtesy of his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On Tuesday, Nick posted a picture showing off his dad duties with a fashionable twist. The image captures him wearing a variety of bright, playful hair clips, set against a background of pink and white balloons, hinting at a fun family day. Adding to the charm, he captioned the post simply: “Girl dad life.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet father-daughter moment. The comments section quickly filled with love and playful reactions. “You are too handsome,” one fan gushed, while another quipped, “Damn, you look like Joe in this pic.” Many also predicted more playful makeovers in his future. “This is just the first session… Next, makeup—be ready,” joked a follower, while another praised Malti’s styling skills, writing, “Hey baby Malti, great job baby!”

Nick’s heartwarming post comes shortly after he and Priyanka Chopra, along with Malti, were spotted at the Hudson Theatre, supporting his upcoming Broadway production, The Last Five Years. The show marks Nick’s debut on the iconic Broadway stage, adding another milestone to his already illustrious career.

As Nick continues to balance his busy professional life with fatherhood, one thing is clear—he’s cherishing every adorable moment with Malti, and fans are here for it.

