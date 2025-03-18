Zero1 Fest 2025 concludes with power-packed conversations led by Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty, Parul Gulati, Prateek Singh, Karthik Rangappa, and Kailash Nadh

MUMBAI: Zero1 Fest 2025, the world’s first and only festival dedicated to money and wealth, made a triumphant return to Bangalore, drawing an exclusive audience of 3,000 attendees to Chamara Vajra. Designed as a groundbreaking platform for unfiltered conversations on money, investing, and financial success, the festival brought together some of the sharpest minds in business, finance, and innovation.

With the theme ‘Big Money Moves,’ Zero1 Fest 2025 delivered an electrifying mix of thought-provoking discussions, high-powered networking, and immersive experiences. Industry stalwarts like Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty, Parul Gulati, Prateek Singh, Karthik Rangappa, and Kailash Nadh took center stage, sharing deep insights into wealth creation and financial growth strategies. Adding to the excitement were stellar performances by Raftaar and Lisa Mishra, along with a stand-up act by Kenny Sebastian, making the festival a truly unforgettable experience.

Beyond thought-provoking conversations, the festival featured dynamic, hands-on experiences that transformed finance into an engaging and interactive journey. Attendees participated in gamified financial challenges, storytelling spaces, and exclusive workshops designed to unlock new perspectives on money management. One of the biggest highlights was the Zero1 Rewards Program, where attendees earned points through various activities and redeemed them for limited-edition Zero1 merchandise.

Reflecting on the festival’s success, Prateek Singh, Founder & CEO, LearnApp & Zero1 by Zerodha, said, "Zero1 Fest 2025 surpassed all expectations! The energy, the conversations, and the caliber of attendees reaffirmed our belief that discussions around money and wealth need to be more open, engaging, and empowering. This festival is not just an event—it’s a movement redefining how we think about finance. We definitely created a pop culture moment in the world of wealth and finance, making financial conversations more exciting and culturally relevant than ever before."

Zero1 Fest has solidified its reputation as one of the most sought-after events in India. Last year, over 22,000 people applied, yet only 800 secured a pass—a testament to its exclusivity and impact. This year, the festival maintained its invite-only format, ensuring a premium and high-value experience for each attendee.

A joint venture between LearnApp and Zerodha, Zero1 remains committed to making finance accessible, engaging, and culturally relevant. Zero1 Fest 2025 further strengthened this vision, bringing together a thriving community of thinkers, investors, and changemakers passionate about financial success.