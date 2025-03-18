Siddhant Kaushal on crafting emotions though lyrics

MUMBAI: Renowned lyricist Siddhant Kaushal has captivated listeners with his ability to write across diverse genres, most recently with the album Dhoom Dhaam. Reflecting on the creative process behind the album, Siddhant shared, “I think the uniqueness of the songs comes from the situation (the script) and then the melody I’m presented with. In Dhoom Dhaam’s case, the situations and melodies gave me so much scope to write a plethora of emotions.” The album reflects this variety with tracks like the romantic Silsila, vibrant wedding song How Are You, thrilling chase sequence track Kanda Chubha, soulful ghazal Chanchal, and energetic club rock number Haseeno.

Known for emotionally charged songs like Ibadatien and Soch Ke, Siddhant credits his ability to connect with deep emotions to his musical journey. “I actually moved to Mumbai in 2012 to become a singer and by chance became a lyricist,” he shared. “The emotion stems from the melody and situation. In Soch Ke, Paresh Pahuja loved the first half as it was, and we later jammed together to complete it. With Ibadatien, Rito Riba and I worked through multiple sittings to shape the song. I love the process of sitting together and jamming — that’s where the magic happens.”

Discussing his track Nikat from the action-packed film Kill, Siddhant revealed the song’s emotional depth despite the film’s intense tone. “Nikat was made over one rainy evening with Haroon (from Haroon-Gavin). The melody was so beautiful, and we knew instantly that Rekha Bhardwaj ji had to sing it,” he said. “When she did, she took the song to a whole new level. We are truly grateful to her, and her recent IIFA nomination for Nikat is a testament to her brilliance.”

Siddhant also shared a heartfelt experience with Rekha Bhardwaj during a personal loss. After reaching out to express gratitude for Vishal Bhardwaj’s song U, Me aur Hum, which helped him cope with his father’s passing, Siddhant received a moving 25-minute voice note from Rekha ji filled with warmth and condolences. “Her voice was like a gentle warm hug,” Siddhant recalled. “I’ll never forget it and will always be grateful to her. Such is Rekha ji — one of the most pure and beautiful human beings I’ve met.”