Siddhant Kaushal on crafting emotions though lyrics

MUMBAI: Renowned lyricist Siddhant Kaushal has captivated listeners with his ability to write across diverse genres, most recently with the album Dhoom Dhaam. Reflecting on the creative process behind the album, Siddhant shared, “I think the uniqueness of the songs comes from the situation (the script) and then the melody I’m presented with. In Dhoom Dhaam’s case, the situations and melodies gave me so much scope to write a plethora of emotions.” The album reflects this variety with tracks like the romantic Silsila, vibrant wedding song How Are You, thrilling chase sequence track Kanda Chubha, soulful ghazal Chanchal, and energetic club rock number Haseeno.
Known for emotionally charged songs like Ibadatien and Soch Ke, Siddhant credits his ability to connect with deep emotions to his musical journey. “I actually moved to Mumbai in 2012 to become a singer and by chance became a lyricist,” he shared. “The emotion stems from the melody and situation. In Soch Ke, Paresh Pahuja loved the first half as it was, and we later jammed together to complete it. With Ibadatien, Rito Riba and I worked through multiple sittings to shape the song. I love the process of sitting together and jamming — that’s where the magic happens.”
Discussing his track Nikat from the action-packed film Kill, Siddhant revealed the song’s emotional depth despite the film’s intense tone. “Nikat was made over one rainy evening with Haroon (from Haroon-Gavin). The melody was so beautiful, and we knew instantly that Rekha Bhardwaj ji had to sing it,” he said. “When she did, she took the song to a whole new level. We are truly grateful to her, and her recent IIFA nomination for Nikat is a testament to her brilliance.”
Siddhant also shared a heartfelt experience with Rekha Bhardwaj during a personal loss. After reaching out to express gratitude for Vishal Bhardwaj’s song U, Me aur Hum, which helped him cope with his father’s passing, Siddhant received a moving 25-minute voice note from Rekha ji filled with warmth and condolences. “Her voice was like a gentle warm hug,” Siddhant recalled. “I’ll never forget it and will always be grateful to her. Such is Rekha ji — one of the most pure and beautiful human beings I’ve met.”
MUMBAI: Times Music announces today their acquisition of two leading Indian regional Record Labelread more
MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more
MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more
MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has released its annual Loud and Clear report, revealing that independent artistread more
MUMBAI: Renowned lyricist Siddhant Kaushal has captivated listeners with his ability to write across diverse genres, most recently with the album...read more
MUMBAI: Canadian pop star Justin Bieber recently shared a candid post on his Instagram Stories, reflecting on his inner struggles and feelings of...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making headlines after fans mistook her creative director for BTS member Jin. A behind-the-scenes photo from Jennie’s...read more
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ruby Experience concert in Seoul wasn’t just a display of her immense talent—it turned into a star-studded affair that...read more
MUMBAI: In a time when music often feels manufactured, King delivers something deeply human with Till The End, his latest single in collaboration...read more