Rockstar DSP's gift to Bengaluru: An epic debut concert that the garden city will not forget for a long time to come

MUMBAI: The city of Bengaluru was filled with excitement and rhythm as RockStar DSP , the trendy music director of Indian cinema, delivered an unforgettable live concert for the first time in Silicon City. The grand event took place at NICE Grounds, Madavara, where the vibrant crowd swayed and grooved to the electrifying music of DSP, who is well-known for his chart-topping hits like Thandel, Arya, Sachien, Bunny, Arya2, Singam series, Julai, Iddarammayilato, Son of Sathyamurthy, Rangasthalam, and the recent Pushpa series.

The evening was truly special, with a star-studded lineup of celebrities from both the Sandalwood, Tollywood & Bollywood film industries in attendance. The energetic crowd was further ignited by the presence of Indian dance icon Prabhu Deva, often called the Indian Michael Jackson, and renowned choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who led the crowd in a frenzy of dance and excitement.

Basking in the success of his debut concert in Bangalore, DSP said, "My Kannada audience has always shown me so much love and appreciation. I was so overwhelmed to see Bengaluru turn out in full strength, to support me at my concert, and they also brought along their energy, enthusiasm and dance with them.

He added, "I could see almost everyone sing along with me, and match steps with me. I also want to thank my friends from the Indian film industry - Shivanna, Kiccha Sudeep, Prabhu Deva master, Golden Star Ganesh, Ganesh Acharya Master, Ashwini ma'am, Manvitha Kamath, and many others, for coming for the Celebration. Thank you dear BENGALURU for the unbelievable amount of LOVE you showered on me last night."

The event, which was meticulously organized , witnessed an impressive turnout of Sandalwood celebrities. Notable figures like Hat-trick hero Shivarajkumar, acting Chakravarthy Kiccha Sudeep, Golden Star Ganesh, Prajwal Devaraj, Roaring Star Srimurali, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar made their presence felt at the spectacular concert. The event also saw participation from top filmmakers, including director Tarun Sudhir, Pawan Wodeyar, and renowned music directors like Harikrishna, Gurukiran, Judah Sandy, and Poorna Chandra Tejaswi.

The evening was further graced by talented actress Manvitha Kamath, producers like Rock Line Venkatesh, Venkat Konanki, and former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy, who all applauded the spectacular performance of Devi Sri Prasad. The concert was not only a celebration of DSP’s music but also a true fusion of film industry personalities from both sides of the cinema world.