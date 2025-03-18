RadioandMusic
News |  18 Mar 2025 12:23 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber opens up about feeling “Unworthy” amid ongoing health speculation

MUMBAI: Canadian pop star Justin Bieber recently shared a candid post on his Instagram Stories, reflecting on his inner struggles and feelings of unworthiness.

The post, shared on Thursday, March 13, began with Bieber admitting, “People told me my whole life ‘wow Justin u deserve that’ and I personally have always felt unworthy.”

He continued, “Like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, ‘Damn if only they knew my thoughts.’”

Bieber further confessed to feelings of self-doubt, writing, “How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am, they wouldn’t be saying this. I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”

The heartfelt post comes amid ongoing concerns about his health. Earlier this year, reports surfaced suggesting Bieber appeared extremely thin in public, prompting rumors of drug use—claims his representatives firmly denied.

“The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely untrue. He is in one of the best phases of his life and is actively parenting his newborn son, Jack Blues Bieber,” his representative told TMZ, condemning the spread of false stories.

A source close to the singer also told PEOPLE in early March that Bieber is “doing well” and remains focused on his wife, Hailey, their baby, and his music. “He’s working at his own pace and spending as much time with his family as he can,” the source revealed.

Bieber, who turned 31 recently, celebrated his birthday with friends and family at Gozzer Ranch in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

