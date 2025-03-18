BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ruby experience concert in Seoul turns into a star-studded affair; Rose’s fan girl moment wins BLINKs hearts

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ruby Experience concert in Seoul wasn’t just a display of her immense talent—it turned into a star-studded affair that highlighted her status as the “idol of idols.” While fans eagerly anticipated the performance, the overwhelming presence of celebrities in the audience showcased Jennie’s profound influence and admiration within the industry.

Rose hyping Jennie up at her concert, like a fan, girl is so unserious… I love her



“SHE’S HERE” pic.twitter.com/UILn4AZNaj — (@blackpinkbabo) March 15, 2025

Rose fangirling and complimenting Jennie after her concert, I love them so much



Rose: “I have a hundred videos of me going like ‘she’s so pretty, she’s really pretty’”

Jennie: “Stop, stop”

Rose: “So pretty~ Unnie, you worked so hard, you did really good!”

Jennie: “It… pic.twitter.com/ZJH3lZK3yt — (@blackpinkbabo) March 15, 2025

Rose and Jennie should totally join a group together… they could get Lisa and Jisoo too and call it Pink Punk or something… #Rose #JENNIE #RUBY #BLACKPINK #MTVCeleb pic.twitter.com/ZVHmbvmNyC — MTV UK (@MTVUK) March 15, 2025

Korean celebrities spotted at #JENNIE's RUBY Experience in Seoul today:



Rose

• NJZ (all members)

• Red Velvet's Irene & Yeri

• Hyeri

• WINNER's Seungyeon & Seunghoon

• Kim Jiwon

• Meovv (All members)

• BiBi

• Yoo Jaesuk

• BIGBANG's Daesung

• Wonder Girls' Sohee

•… pic.twitter.com/GMEoja8fET — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) March 15, 2025

One of the most heartwarming moments of the evening came from Jennie’s bandmate, Rose. Known for their close friendship, Rose couldn’t hide her excitement and pride over Jennie’s performance. After the show, she enthusiastically gushed to Jennie, saying, “I have a hundred videos of me going like, ‘She’s so pretty, she’s really pretty.’” Despite Jennie shyly asking her to stop, Rose continued to praise her, adding, “Unnie, you worked so hard, you did really good!” This sweet exchange melted fans’ hearts and highlighted the strong bond between the BLACKPINK members.

The concert attracted a dazzling lineup of A-list celebrities from the K-pop and entertainment worlds. Among those spotted were BLACKPINK’s Rose, NJZ (NewJeans), Red Velvet’s Irene and Yeri, actress Kim Ji Won, comedian Yoo Jae Suk, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, WINNER’s Seunghoon and Seungyoon, BIGBANG’s Daesung, singer MEOVV, rapper Zico, actor Lee Dong Hwi, and artist Gray.

Hyeri shares new photo with Rose at JENNIE’s ‘The Ruby Experience’ in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/ryXpYR95rz — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 15, 2025

kyungsoo attended jennie’s 'the ruby experience' in seoul today! he was seated right behind actress kim jiwon~ pic.twitter.com/ISYAYbSca8 — (@milkteus) March 15, 2025

The event became more than just a concert—it transformed into a celebration of Jennie’s artistry and influence, with some of the biggest names in the industry coming together to support her. Fans were amazed by the impressive guest list, which underscored the deep respect and admiration Jennie commands across the entertainment world.

With Rose’s heartfelt praise and the remarkable celebrity turnout, Jennie’s Ruby Experience concert was an unforgettable night—one that not only celebrated her talent but also reaffirmed her place as a beloved and influential figure in the K-pop industry.