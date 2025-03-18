RadioandMusic
News |  18 Mar 2025 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ruby experience concert in Seoul turns into a star-studded affair; Rose’s fan girl moment wins BLINKs hearts

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK Jennie’s Ruby Experience concert in Seoul wasn’t just a display of her immense talent—it turned into a star-studded affair that highlighted her status as the “idol of idols.” While fans eagerly anticipated the performance, the overwhelming presence of celebrities in the audience showcased Jennie’s profound influence and admiration within the industry.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the evening came from Jennie’s bandmate, Rose. Known for their close friendship, Rose couldn’t hide her excitement and pride over Jennie’s performance. After the show, she enthusiastically gushed to Jennie, saying, “I have a hundred videos of me going like, ‘She’s so pretty, she’s really pretty.’” Despite Jennie shyly asking her to stop, Rose continued to praise her, adding, “Unnie, you worked so hard, you did really good!” This sweet exchange melted fans’ hearts and highlighted the strong bond between the BLACKPINK members.

The concert attracted a dazzling lineup of A-list celebrities from the K-pop and entertainment worlds. Among those spotted were BLACKPINK’s Rose, NJZ (NewJeans), Red Velvet’s Irene and Yeri, actress Kim Ji Won, comedian Yoo Jae Suk, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, WINNER’s Seunghoon and Seungyoon, BIGBANG’s Daesung, singer MEOVV, rapper Zico, actor Lee Dong Hwi, and artist Gray.

The event became more than just a concert—it transformed into a celebration of Jennie’s artistry and influence, with some of the biggest names in the industry coming together to support her. Fans were amazed by the impressive guest list, which underscored the deep respect and admiration Jennie commands across the entertainment world.

With Rose’s heartfelt praise and the remarkable celebrity turnout, Jennie’s Ruby Experience concert was an unforgettable night—one that not only celebrated her talent but also reaffirmed her place as a beloved and influential figure in the K-pop industry.

