BLACKPINK Jennie’s Creative Director goes viral after fans mistake him for BTS’s Jin

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making headlines after fans mistook her creative director for BTS member Jin. A behind-the-scenes photo from Jennie’s recent photoshoot, shared by Dua Lipa on Instagram, sparked confusion among BTS fans who noticed a striking resemblance between Jennie’s creative director and Jin.
In the viral image, Jennie is seen posing with her team, including her creative director Jaemin—formerly her manager and now part of ODD ATELIER. Fans flooded the comment section with remarks about the uncanny similarity. One user asked, “Isn’t that JIN in the 11th photo?!!” while another joked, “What is Seokjin doing there… help.” However, some fans quickly clarified the mix-up, with one comment explaining, “I think this is Jennie’s manager, not Jin.”
Jennie shares a close bond with Jaemin, and the two are often spotted together at events and on vacations.
On the professional front, Jennie recently released her debut solo album, Ruby, and followed it up with The Ruby Experience, performing in Los Angeles, New York, and Seoul. Her Seoul concert was a star-studded affair, attended by celebrities including BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Hyeri, Jung Hoyeon, Red Velvet’s Irene and Yeri, Meovv members, and BIGBANG’s Daesung, leaving fans in awe of her industry-wide admiration.
Known for her multifaceted talents, Jennie is not just a singer but also a rapper and actress. She debuted as a solo artist with the hit song Solo in November 2018 and has since released popular tracks like You & Me, One of the Girls, Spot, and Mantra.
