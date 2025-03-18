RadioandMusic
News |  18 Mar 2025 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” wins song of the Year at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

MUMBAI: The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Monday night (March 17), celebrating the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout 2024. The star-studded event, broadcast live on FOX, honored fan favorites and industry heavyweights across a variety of genres.

Benson Boone Takes Home Song of the Year

Benson Boone’s chart-topping hit “Beautiful Things” was named Song of the Year, marking the first time a male artist has won the coveted prize since The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” in 2021. Boone’s emotional pop/rock anthem resonated with listeners, making up for his quieter presence at the 2025 Grammys, where he received a sole nomination for Best New Artist.

Taylor Swift Reigns Supreme with Nine Wins

Taylor Swift continued her record-breaking run, securing Artist of the Year for the second consecutive time and taking home nine awards in total—the most of any artist this year. Her Eras Tour was crowned Tour of the Century, and her collaboration with Post Malone, “Fortnight,” won both Best Lyrics and Best Music Video.

Billie Eilish & Sabrina Carpenter Shine Bright

Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft was named Album of the Year, though it lost the same category to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter at the Grammys. Sabrina Carpenter had a breakthrough night, winning Pop Artist of the Year and Pop Song of the Year for her viral hit “Espresso.”

Powerhouse Women Take Center Stage

Three legendary women were honored with special accolades:

 Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award for her groundbreaking contributions to music and pop culture.

 Mariah Carey was presented with the Icon Award, recognizing her illustrious career and influence on the industry.

 Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour earned the prestigious Tour of the Century title.

In addition, Nelly received the Landmark Award to commemorate the 25th anniversary of his debut album Country Grammar.

Genre Giants and Rising Stars

SZA made history by winning R&B Artist of the Year for the third consecutive time, surpassing the previous record held by H.E.R. Jelly Roll took home Country Artist of the Year, while GloRilla was crowned Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, continuing her meteoric rise.

Gracie Abrams was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and in her acceptance speech, she thanked Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Noah Kahan, and The National for supporting her journey.

Other major winners included:

 Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

 Producer of the Year: Julian Bunetta

 Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen

 Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta

 Alternative Artist of the Year: Green Day

Fan-Favorite Moments

Fan-voted categories brought unexpected delights, with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s onstage moment winning Favorite Surprise Guest. Swift also claimed Favorite Tour Tradition for her signature surprise songs during the Eras Tour.

Other fan-voted winners included:

 Favorite Soundtrack: Wicked

 Favorite Broadway Debut: Rachel Zegler (Romeo + Juliet)

 Favorite K-Pop Dance Challenge: Yeonjun (TXT) – “GGUM”

Album of the Year Winners by Genre

 Pop Album of the Year: The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift

 Country Album of the Year: F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

 Hip-Hop Album of the Year: We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

 R&B Album of the Year: Coming Home, Usher

 Dance Album of the Year: brat, Charli xcx

 K-Pop Album of the Year: Ate, Stray Kids

 Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

 Rock Album of the Year: From Zero, Linkin Park

 Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Exodo, Peso Pluma

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated both chart domination and cultural impact, blending fan passion with industry excellence. As Taylor Swift’s record-breaking night proves, her reign shows no signs of slowing down.

