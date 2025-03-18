2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full winners list – Taylor Swift sweeps fan-voted categories, Lady Gaga honored with innovator award

MUMBAI: The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards hit hard and soft with that me espresso at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Monday, March 17, 2025. The fully stacked award categories saw Taylor Swift not only lead this year’s nominees but also sweep the socially voted award titles.

Here are this year’s winners of the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

WINNER: “Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Lose Control” – Teddy Swims

“Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow

“Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Too Sweet” – Hozier

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “Die With a Smile”- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Miles on It”- Kane Brown and Marshmello

Producer of the Year

WINNER: Julian Bunetta

Jack Antonoff

Evan Blair

Mustard

Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year

Josh Coleman

ERNEST

Ashley Gorley

WINNER: Amy Allen

Justin Tranter

GENRE-SPECIFIC CATEGORIES



Pop Song of the Year

“Agora Hills”- Doja Cat

“Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone

WINNER: “Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Greedy”- Tate McRae

“Too Sweet”- Hozier

Pop Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter



Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop)

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

WINNER: Teddy Swims

Country Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”- Shaboozey

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen featuring ERNEST

“I Am Not Okay”- Jelly Roll

WINNER: “I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“World on Fire”- Nate Smith

Country Artist of the Year

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

George Birge

WINNER: Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“Like That”- Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

“Lovin on Me”- Jack Harlow

WINNER: “Not Like Us”- Kendrick Lamar

“Rich Baby Daddy”- Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“TGIF” – GloRilla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

WINNER: GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

310babii

BigXthaPlug

WINNER: BossMan Dlow

Cash Cobain

Jordan Adetunji

R&B Song of the Year

“ICU” – Coco Jones

WINNER: “Made for Me”- Muni Long

“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Water” – Tyla

“WY@”- Brent Faiyaz

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Muni Long

WINNER: SZA

Usher

Victoria Monét

Best New Artist (R&B)

WINNER: 4Batz

Ambré

Inayah

Josh X

Maeta

Alternative Song of the Year

“Dilemma” – Green Day

“Landmines” – Sum 41

“Neon Pill”- Cage The Elephant

“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park

WINNER: “Too Sweet”- Hozier

Alternative Artist of the Year

Cage The Elephant

WINNER: Green Day

Linkin Park

Sum 41

twenty one pilots

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

Djo

WINNER: Fontaines D.C.

Good Neighbours

Myles Smith

The Last Dinner Party

Rock Song of the Year

WINNER: “A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown



“All My Life” – Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam

“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica

“The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year

Green Day

Linkin Park

Metallica

Pearl Jam

WINNER: Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year

WINNER: “360” – Charli xcx

“Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)” – Bebe Rexha

“I Don’t Wanna Wait”- David Guetta and OneRepublic

“Make You Mine”- Madison Beer

“Water” – Tyla X Marshmello

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

WINNER: David Guetta

Dua Lipa

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

“Brickell” – FEID X Yandel

“LA FALDA” – Myke Towers

WINNER: “Perro Negro”- Bad Bunny featuring FEID

“Qlona” – Karol G featuring Peso Pluma

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”- Karol G

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

WINNER: FEID

Karol G

Myke Towers

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

Christian Alicea

Cris MJ

Ela Taubert

FloyyMenor



WINNER: Kapo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

WINNER: “Alch Si” – Grupo Frontera and Carin León

“El Beneficio De La Duda” – Grupo Firme

“FIRST LOVE” – Oscar Ortiz and Edgardo Nuñez

“La Diabla”- Xavi

“Tu Perfume” – Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Grupo Frontera

Intocable

Los Ángeles Azules

WINNER: Peso Pluma

Xavi

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Chino Pacas

Iván Cornejo

Luis R. Conriquez

Tito Double P

WINNER: Xavi

K-pop Artist of the Year

aespa

WINNER: ATEEZ

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Lisa

K-pop Song of the Year

“Chk Chk Boom” – Stray Kids

“Magnetic”- ILLIT

“Supernova” – aespa

WINNER: “Who”- Jimin

“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

Best New Artist (K-pop)

BABYMONSTER

BADVILLAIN

WINNER: ILLIT

NCT WISH

TWS

World Artist of the Year

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Tems

WINNER: Tyla

YG Marley

SOCIALLY VOTED CATEGORIES



Favorite Soundtrack

Back to Black

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bob Marley: One Love

Challengers

Deadpool & Wolverine

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Emilia Pérez

The Book of Clarence

Twisters

WINNER: Wicked

Favorite Broadway Debut

Adam Lambert – Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Ariana Madix – Chicago

Barbie Ferreira – Cult of Love

Charli D’Amelio – & Juliet

Grant Gustin – Water for Elephants

Kit Connor – Romeo + Juliet

Lola Tung – Hadestown

Nicole Scherzinger – Sunset Blvd

WINNER: Rachel Zegler – Romeo + Juliet

Robert Downey Jr. – McNeal

Sebastián Yatra – Chicago

Shailene Woodley – Cult of Love

Favorite K-pop Dance Challenge

WINNER: “GGUM”- Yeonjun (TXT)

“MAESTRO” – Seventeen

“Magnetic”- ILLIT

“Smart”- LE SSERAFIM

“Sticky”- Kiss of Life

“Supernova” – aespa

“Touch” – KATSEYE

“UP”- Karina (aespa)

“WORK”- ATEEZ



“XO (Only If You Say Yes)”- ENHYPEN

Favorite Surprise Guest

Charli xcx bringing out Lorde

Coldplay bringing out Selena Gomez

Future & Metro Boomin bringing out Travis Scott

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion bringing out Cardi B

Jennifer Hudson bringing out Cher

Kendrick Lamar bringing out Ken & Friends

Luke Combs bringing out the “Twisters” Cast

Morgan Wallen bringing out Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

Niall Horan bringing out Shawn Mendes

Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Chappell Roan

Peso Pluma bringing out Becky G

WINNER: Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce

Favorite Tour Tradition

Benson Boone- Backflips

Chappell Roan – Teaching “HOT TO GO” dance

Charli xcx + Troye Sivan – “Apple” Girl (dance)

Morgan Wallen – Walk out song

Niall Horan – Heaven pose

Nicki Minaj – Fans sing

Olivia Rodrigo- Encore tank

Sabrina Carpenter- “Juno” position

Tate McRae – Soundcheck covers

Taylor Swift- “22” Hat

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Surprise songs

Usher – Feeding cherries

Best Lyrics

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish



“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

“Exes” – Tate McRae

WINNER: “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!”- Chappell Roan

“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Gracie Abrams

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Saturn” – SZA

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Ariana Grande

“Who”- Jimin

Best Music Video

“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

“Beautiful Things” – Benson Boone

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter

WINNER: “Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Houdini” – Dua Lipa

“Houdini” -Eminem

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“LUNA” – ATL Jacob X FEID

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Rockstar”- Lisa

Favorite Tour Style

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Midwest Princess

Charli xcx and Troye Sivan – Sweat

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion – Hot Girl Summer Tour

Nicki Minaj – Pink Friday 2 Tour



Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Tate McRae – Think Later

WINNER: Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

Usher – Usher: Past Present Future

Favorite Tour Photographer

Adam Degross – Post Malone

WINNER: Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter

Baeth – Tate McRae

Christian Tierney – Niall Horan

David Bergman – Luke Combs

Henry Hwu – Billie Eilish

Lucienne Nghiem – Chappell Roan

Miles Leavitt – Olivia Rodrigo

Pooneh Ghana – Noah Kahan

RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND – Travis Scott

Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown

Yasi – Kacey Musgraves

Favorite On Screen

Are You Sure?! (Jimin and Jungkook)

Child Star (Demi Lovato)

Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John)

Gaga Chromatica Ball (Lady Gaga)

I Am: Céline Dion (Céline Dion)

Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country (Lainey Wilson)

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words (Megan Thee Stallion)

Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (Olivia Rodrigo)

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE (KATSEYE)



Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Bruce Springsteen)

WINNER: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) (Taylor Swift)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Bon Jovi)

ALBUM CATEGORY WINNERS

Album of the Year: Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish

Pop Album of the Year: The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift

Alternative Album of the Year: Clancy, twenty one pilots

Rock Album of the Year: From Zero, Linkin Park

Country Album of the Year: F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

Dance Album of the Year: brat, Charli xcx

K-Pop Album of the Year: Ate, Stray Kids

Hip-hop Album of the Year: We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

R&B Album of the Year: Coming Home, Usher

Latin Pop/Urban Album of the Year: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, Shakira

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Éxodo, Peso Pluma

ADDITIONAL WINNERS

Tour of the Century: Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour

Icon Award: Mariah Carey

Innovator Award: Lady Gaga

Label of the Year: Republic Records

Landmark Award: Nelly

Breakthrough Award: Gracie Abrams