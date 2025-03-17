Stacy Crowne release highly anticipated album "Second To None" and new video "Street Vampires"

MUMBAI: Cologne-based rock band Stacy Crowne is back with their highly anticipated second album, Second To None. Packed with 12 high-energy tracks, the record delivers raw intensity, relentless drive, and dynamic songwriting, staying true to the band's signature High-Energy Rock’n’Roll infused with strong Scandinavian influences.

Lyrically, the album explores a range of themes—from apocalyptic visions to wild Rock’n’Roll tour adventures, capturing the untamed spirit of the genre. Released under Savage Magic Records (USA), Second To None is set to make an impact on rock fans worldwide.

About Stacy Crowne: Founded in Cologne, Germany, in 2014, Stacy Crowne blends Scandinavian action rock and classic garage punk, creating a sound that is loud, raw, and full of energy. Over the years, the band has built a reputation not only through the release of an album and multiple singles but also by contributing to international compilations. Their electrifying live performances have taken them across Germany, Spain, France, and even the USA, proving their ability to ignite audiences wherever they go. Now, with their second full-length album Second To None set for release in March 2025 via Savage Magic Records, Stacy Crowne is ready to take their explosive sound to the next level.

"Second To None": https://stacycrowne.bandcamp.com/album/second-to-none

Watch the music video "Street Vampires": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rP-hFe2Nnug