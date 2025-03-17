Stacy Crowne release highly anticipated album "Second To None" and new video "Street Vampires"

MUMBAI: Cologne-based rock band Stacy Crowne is back with their highly anticipated second album, Second To None. Packed with 12 high-energy tracks, the record delivers raw intensity, relentless drive, and dynamic songwriting, staying true to the band's signature High-Energy Rock’n’Roll infused with strong Scandinavian influences.
Lyrically, the album explores a range of themes—from apocalyptic visions to wild Rock’n’Roll tour adventures, capturing the untamed spirit of the genre. Released under Savage Magic Records (USA), Second To None is set to make an impact on rock fans worldwide.
About Stacy Crowne: Founded in Cologne, Germany, in 2014, Stacy Crowne blends Scandinavian action rock and classic garage punk, creating a sound that is loud, raw, and full of energy. Over the years, the band has built a reputation not only through the release of an album and multiple singles but also by contributing to international compilations. Their electrifying live performances have taken them across Germany, Spain, France, and even the USA, proving their ability to ignite audiences wherever they go. Now, with their second full-length album Second To None set for release in March 2025 via Savage Magic Records, Stacy Crowne is ready to take their explosive sound to the next level.
"Second To None": https://stacycrowne.bandcamp.com/album/second-to-none
Watch the music video "Street Vampires": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rP-hFe2Nnug
MUMBAI: Spotify’s rapid growth is outshining major music labels like Universal and Warner Music, read more
MUMBAI: Amplify Music Incubator, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging artistsread more
MUMBAI: With millions of songs across various genres, Spotify reread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has released its annual Loud and Clear report, revealing that independent artistread more
MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Music Camp read more
MUMBAI: The queen of “folk-meets-modern,” Simran Choudhary, has once again struck the right chord with the young and upcoming audience. This time,...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Hip Hop scene is witnessing a fresh wave of authenticity, and leading this charge is Ferozi—a dynamic collective from Faridabad in...read more
MUMBAI: 2025 exploded into a mind-blowing spectacle as Spacebound unleashed the world's biggest Holi celebration ever witnessed, with global...read more
MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has been a powerhouse in the Indian music industry, delivering one hit after another with her soulful voice and versatile singing...read more
MUMBAI: In a time when music often feels manufactured, King delivers something deeply human with Till The End, his latest single in collaboration...read more